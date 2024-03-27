Generative AI: Boost Your Cybersecurity Career

This short course provides cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts with the latest Generative AI tools to address complex cybersecurity challenges.
The course focuses on combating the exploitation of undetected vulnerabilities for which organizations increasingly turn to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Generative AI, a transformative technology, emerges as a vital cybersecurity tool, detecting and preventing attacks by identifying and neutralizing unknown vulnerabilities before causing significant harm. The course explores foundational generative AI principles and their application in real-world cybersecurity, encompassing User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), threat intelligence, report summarization, playbooks, and its impact on phishing, malware, misinformation, and deepfakes. Additionally, participants learn about potential Natural Language Processing (NLP) attack techniques, like prompt injection, and strategies to mitigate them. The course ensures learners stay updated on the latest trends in using generative AI for cyber defense and threat prediction. Throughout the course you will be able to apply your knowledge with hands-on labs. Additionally, real-world inspired exercises will help you practice what you have learned. This course is suitable for both existing cybersecurity professionals who want to enhance their careers, as well as those aspiring to start a career in this field, such as cybersecurity specialists, cybersecurity analysts, cybersecurity engineers, and so on. Cybersecurity skills and basic generative AI knowledge is beneficial for this course.