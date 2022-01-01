About this Professional Certificate

209,470 recent views
A growing number of exciting, well-paying jobs in today’s security industry do not require a college degree. This 8-course Professional Certificate will give you the technical skills to become job-ready for a Cybersecurity Analyst role. Instructional content and labs will introduce you to concepts including network security, endpoint protection, incident response, threat intelligence, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment. Cybersecurity is one of the most in-demand career fields. ● According to CyberSeek, from June 2019  through May 2020, there were 171,000 openings for Information Security Analysts, but only 125,000 workers currently employed in those positions – an annual talent shortfall of 46,000 workers. On average, cybersecurity roles take 21% longer to fill than other IT jobs. ● The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects 31% hiring growth for Cybersecurity Analysts between 2019 and 2029, growing much faster than average in other careers. This program is suitable for learners entering the workforce and professionals switching careers. You should be comfortable working with computers, be willing to develop new technical skills, and enjoy collaborative problem solving and communicating solutions. By the end of this program, you will have completed a real-world security breach hands-on project and applied concepts through industry tool virtual labs to provide you with the confidence to start a career in cybersecurity.
Learner Career Outcomes
26%
Started a new career after completing this specialization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 8 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Learner Career Outcomes
26%
Started a new career after completing this specialization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 8 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Cybersecurity Tools & Cyber Attacks

4.5
stars
10,131 ratings
2,687 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security

4.6
stars
3,726 ratings
730 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Cybersecurity Compliance Framework & System Administration

4.7
stars
2,241 ratings
408 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Network Security & Database Vulnerabilities

4.7
stars
2,228 ratings
447 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder