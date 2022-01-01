- information security analyst
IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Get ready to launch your career in cybersecurity. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand role in the field, no degree or prior experience required.
What you will learn
Develop knowledge of cybersecurity analyst tools including data protection; endpoint protection; SIEM; and systems and network fundamentals.
Learn about key compliance and threat intelligence topics important in today’s cybersecurity landscape.
Gain skills for incident responses and forensics with real-world cybersecurity case studies.
Get hands-on experience to develop skills via industry specific and open source Security tools.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you will use virtual labs and internet sites that will provide you with practical skills with applicability to real jobs that employers value, including:
Tools: Wireshark, IBM QRadar, IBM MaaS360, IBM Guardium, IBM Resilient, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis
Labs: SecurityLearningAcademy.com
Libraries: Python
Projects: Investigate a real-world security breach identifying the attack, vulnerabilities, costs and prevention recommendations.
No degree or prior experience required. You should be comfortable working with computers.
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Cybersecurity Tools & Cyber Attacks
This course gives you the background needed to understand basic Cybersecurity. You will learn the history of Cybersecurity, types and motives of cyber attacks to further your knowledge of current threats to organizations and individuals. Key terminology, basic system concepts and tools will be examined as an introduction to the Cybersecurity field.
Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security
This course gives you the background needed to understand basic Cybersecurity around people. process and technology. You will learn:
Cybersecurity Compliance Framework & System Administration
This course gives you the background needed to understand the key cybersecurity compliance and industry standards. This knowledge will be important for you to learn no matter what cybersecurity role you would like to acquire or have within an organization.
Network Security & Database Vulnerabilities
This course gives you the background needed to understand basic network security. You will learn the about Local Area Networks, TCP/IP, the OSI Framework and routing basics. You will learn how networking affects security systems within an organization. You will learn the network components that guard an organization from cybersecurity attacks.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
