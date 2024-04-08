SkillUp EdTech
Practice Exam for ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity (CC)
Practice Exam for ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity (CC)

Taught in English

Skill-Up EdTech Team
Dr. Manish Kumar

Instructors: Skill-Up EdTech Team

What you'll learn

  • Describe the eligibility requirements and domain areas for the CC certification exam

  • Recall testing options, exam-taking strategies, and preparation tips for the exam

  • Evaluate your CC certification exam preparedness with a 30-question practice test

  • Demonstrate your readiness for the actual CC exam with a timed 100-question mock exam

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

2 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about the eligibility requirements for the CC certification exam, including education, experience, costs, and the exam registration process. You’ll discover the five domains on which the CC exam is based and the percentage of questions in the exam from each domain. You will be equipped with study resources and tips to prepare for the exam. Finally, you will have the opportunity to take a short practice test to check your preparedness for the exam.

This module will present you with a timed mock exam that simulates the certification questions. After completing this module, you can evaluate if you are ready for the exam or should engage in more practice activities before taking the exam.

Instructors

Skill-Up EdTech Team
