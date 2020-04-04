About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand network basics around the TCP/IP and OSI Models.

  • Recount DNS, DHCP, Switching and Routing concepts.

  • Understand IP Addressing, Network Address Translation and Packet Sniffing.

  • Describe the structures and vulnerabilities of key databases for cybersecurity including SQL, Couch, Oracle and MongoDB.

Skills you will gain

  • database vulnerabilities
  • Network Security
  • Sql Injection
  • Cybersecurity
  • networking basics
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

TCP/IP Framework

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Basics of IP Addressing and the OSI Model

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Databases

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Deep Dive - Injection Vulnerability

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

