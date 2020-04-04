This course gives you the background needed to understand basic network security. You will learn the about Local Area Networks, TCP/IP, the OSI Framework and routing basics. You will learn how networking affects security systems within an organization. You will learn the network components that guard an organization from cybersecurity attacks.
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand network basics around the TCP/IP and OSI Models.
Recount DNS, DHCP, Switching and Routing concepts.
Understand IP Addressing, Network Address Translation and Packet Sniffing.
Describe the structures and vulnerabilities of key databases for cybersecurity including SQL, Couch, Oracle and MongoDB.
Skills you will gain
- database vulnerabilities
- Network Security
- Sql Injection
- Cybersecurity
- networking basics
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
TCP/IP Framework
In this module, you will learn about the TCP/IP Framework, Ethernet and Lan Networks, and the basics around routing and switching. You will also learn about address translation and the basic differences between Intrusion Detection and Intrusion Prevention Systems. Finally, you will learn about network packets.
Basics of IP Addressing and the OSI Model
In this module, you will learn the basics of IP Addressing and how it affects the network traffic routing. You will about application and transport protocols. You will learn about firewalls and additional information in regards to Intrusion Detection and Intrusion prevention systems. Finally, you will learn the concepts of high availability and clustering.
Introduction to Databases
In this module you will learn to define data source and model types as well as types of data. You will also review how to use best practices to secure your organizations data. Finally, you will get an in depth look at use cases around an example of a Data Protection solution, IBM Security Guardium.
Deep Dive - Injection Vulnerability
In this module you will hear an IBM Subject Matter expert discuss the common vulnerability of Injection. You will learn the basics around OS Command Injection and SQL Injection.
Reviews
the Cybersecurity Fundamentals series course is good for the basic level only. We need IBM to create a more advance level course in the near future.
the course was excellent. I think I have gained new knowledge and skills in this networking field and waiting to learn even more additional skills in this field.
This course gave me great insights into the network security domain while explaining different types of DB vulnerabilities. A quick revision of my Cyber Security and Computer Networks subjects. ;>
The presentation you gave was one that I will never ever forget. I can’t thank you enough for that and knowledge sharing. Thank you very much\n\ncoursera
