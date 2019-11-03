MG
Apr 24, 2020
Very solid course. Quick overview about almost everything you need to know at the beginning. A lot of useful links with additional material to study. Thanks a lot for sharing the knowledge, indeed!
SB
Aug 26, 2020
This course gave me great insights into the network security domain while explaining different types of DB vulnerabilities. A quick revision of my Cyber Security and Computer Networks subjects. ;>
By Marvin B•
Nov 3, 2019
The sound quality of most lectures is bad. Some lectures seem chaotic/unstructured and not very well prepared. In week three there are two videos of 8 minutes which contain only one slide, which could have been divided into more slides. Some slides have a too small script. One video seems just like an advertisement for one of IBM's software products. Although the instructors are experts in their respective field, they do not seem to have much expertise in giving lectures.
By Oluwafemi M A•
Jul 5, 2020
Great course, meticulous facilitators. Thanks you all. I was once a novice in Cybersecurity but now I am well tutored to take on challenging problems and provide solution.
By Adhesh S H•
Jun 15, 2020
The content is basic overview of network security. I would say that the lecture videos of the first 2 weeks were just 'okay'. But the practice quizes made the content easily understandable.
By Hardik D•
Jun 3, 2020
I have found this course very useful to understand fundamental of Network Security. Information on Database Vulnerabilities ellobarated very effectively. This course will definatly very useful not only for IT Security developer, but also for application developer who wants to undertand how network security works and how to prevent database vulnerabilities. For additional information, Both topics are mutually exclusive and in course also there is no reference of first two weeks content in next 2 week content or vice-versa. Thanks a lot.
By SWARIKA B•
Aug 27, 2020
By Calvin B•
Apr 5, 2020
the Cybersecurity Fundamentals series course is good for the basic level only.
We need IBM to create a more advance level course in the near future.
By Roman D•
Sep 28, 2020
It was a little difficult to recognize the main point in "A Data Protection Solution Example, IBM Security Gaudium " section. Will be good if you do small refactoring. Dmitriy Beryoza, thank you for the great session.
By Modestas G•
Apr 25, 2020
By Alvin B•
Jan 6, 2020
The course was great I very much enjoyed it. The only problem was that in week 3 it was more demo than written side material to support the question that was asked. I had to go back and review every transcription to find supporting answers. All in all, I learn a lot more regard SIEM configuration.
By Samuel L G Z•
Jul 5, 2020
Absolutely recommended to ladies and gentleman who are currently working in network company and wanna upgrade to another POST. This Network Security and Database Vulnerabilities course are definitely the best.
By Km h•
Oct 31, 2021
very good ..network part is little puzzle..very good course for network security and database vulnerabitities.This course gonna give you the confident you need as cyber security analyst.km hasan
By Hawra F A•
Sep 4, 2020
Comprehensive :) Was difficult and I'll need to come back because a lot went over my head, but overall satisfied :)
Audio and subtitles could use some work 😅
By Alfianto P•
Aug 17, 2020
good course and help me understanding about network security, i recomend this course to anyone who wants to develop their knowledge about network security.
By Harindu P•
Aug 24, 2020
The presentation you gave was one that I will never ever forget. I can’t thank you enough for that and knowledge sharing.
Thank you very much
By g z•
Aug 27, 2020
excelente curso, se aprendio bastante aunqie se que redes no es mi fuerte comprendi de la forma mas simple como funciona el modelo OSI y TCP IP
By Enock•
Nov 7, 2020
This course was very interesting and I gain a lot on this specialization. I will continue to gain the specialization of Cybersecurity Analyst.
By Jerome C•
Jul 31, 2020
IBM Courses are the absolute best on Coursera.
Instruction is straightforward, easy to follow, and detailed.
I recommend ALL IBM courses.
By Anita P M•
Aug 30, 2020
Most of the vulnerability assessment part is covered through this course. very good experience to learn this with some coding hints.
By Maurice H•
Jan 28, 2021
There's a lot of good information in this course and I did learn a lot, however the presentation is very, very poor. The info in this course deserves a 4 star review, but the audio is absolutely terrible. Also some of the videos have extreme;y poor visuals. This course actually makes IBM look like a company with no quality assurance department.
By Jason L•
Feb 6, 2021
This section leaves a little to be desired, as the instructors on a few videos are difficult to understand due to poor recordings. Some of the subject matter presented is gone over too quickly to actually help the student understand.
By armin m•
Dec 18, 2020
All chapters are of poor technical quality. Especial the audio quality in close to inaceptable. Some chapters are also of badly presented content. Only two are at least informative. Some refernces are not technically not usable
By Theodore W•
Aug 3, 2021
The Course was very challenging and the same trends were observed here: Cyber professionals should understand that their student audiences have absolutely no knowledge about computers let alone cyber security. When they understand that, they would explain the key concepts more efficiently. For example, when discussing DHCP, the instructors assume the audience is just refreshing knowledge but that is not the case. The discussions on SQL Injections were also directed at audiences who were wondering on professional wisdom on cyber security practices. But this issue is present in almost all cyber related topics across companies. Please assume the students have no idea about cyber or security or cyber security. Most people hardly even know the difference between Windows and Microsoft Office.
By Christina M B•
Jul 12, 2021
Very well educated instuctors and coursera will help me complete my professional certificate and set me on a new path to my new career in CyberSecurity, I have learned so much.. Im a go getter and when the NY DOL put this up for their people I was so astounded because I love to learn. And I will continue to learn throuhout my life in this field as it always new information gets taught and the hackers come up with some other schems , I believe in security and I believe in myself . I will succeed and have the job I always dreamed of and will take care of my family. But coursera I will continue to always learn as my brain always need to absorb new knowledge and stay healthy. Thank You coursera.
By Eva I•
Jan 23, 2021
With the exception of week 3 this is by far the most valuable course of its curriculum, and has the best quality materials. The third week, unfortunately, suffers from the same issues as the rest of the curriculum - poor quality of audio and slides, and having you sit through glorified infomercials for IBM security products. But weeks 1,2, and 4 are an excellent introduction to network security and injection vulnerabilities, and earn the 5 stars on their own.
By Vlad W•
Nov 9, 2020
A very fundamental and important course at the beginning of your cybersecurity path. I'm actually surprised that it's the final course in the 4-course sequence and not the first one. All basic elements of the network and principals of its functionality are explained very well. Special thanks to Dmitry Beryoza and Ben Briggs for quality lessons and explanations.