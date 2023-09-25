Google
Connect and Protect: Networks and Network Security
What you'll learn

  • Define the types of networks and components of networks

  • Illustrate how data is sent and received over a network

  • Understand how to secure a network against intrusion tactics

  • Describe system hardening techniques

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

You'll be introduced to network security and explain how it relates to ongoing security threats and vulnerabilities. You will learn about network architecture and mechanisms to secure a network.

You will explore network protocols and how network communication can introduce vulnerabilities. In addition, you'll learn about common security measures, like firewalls, that help network operations remain safe and reliable.

You will understand types of network attacks and techniques used to secure compromised network systems and devices. You'll explore the many ways that malicious actors exploit vulnerabilities in network infrastructure and how cybersecurity professionals identify and close potential loopholes.

You will become familiar with network hardening practices that strengthen network systems. You'll learn how security hardening helps defend against malicious actors and intrusion methods. You'll also learn how to use security hardening to address the unique security challenges posed by cloud infrastructures.

