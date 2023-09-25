This is the third course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the second Google Cybersecurity Certificate course.
Connect and Protect: Networks and Network Security
This course is part of Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
202,532 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(3,546 reviews)
98%
What you'll learn
Define the types of networks and components of networks
Illustrate how data is sent and received over a network
Understand how to secure a network against intrusion tactics
Describe system hardening techniques
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
19 quizzes
Course
(3,546 reviews)
98%
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
You'll be introduced to network security and explain how it relates to ongoing security threats and vulnerabilities. You will learn about network architecture and mechanisms to secure a network.
What's included
13 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
You will explore network protocols and how network communication can introduce vulnerabilities. In addition, you'll learn about common security measures, like firewalls, that help network operations remain safe and reliable.
What's included
9 videos7 readings3 quizzes
You will understand types of network attacks and techniques used to secure compromised network systems and devices. You'll explore the many ways that malicious actors exploit vulnerabilities in network infrastructure and how cybersecurity professionals identify and close potential loopholes.
What's included
7 videos7 readings5 quizzes1 plugin
You will become familiar with network hardening practices that strengthen network systems. You'll learn how security hardening helps defend against malicious actors and intrusion methods. You'll also learn how to use security hardening to address the unique security challenges posed by cloud infrastructures.
What's included
8 videos10 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 3546
3,546 reviews
- 5 stars
86.12%
- 4 stars
11.32%
- 3 stars
1.71%
- 2 stars
0.44%
- 1 star
0.39%
Reviewed on Sep 24, 2023
Reviewed on Dec 8, 2023
Reviewed on Jun 21, 2023
New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.