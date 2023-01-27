Chevron Left
This is the third course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the second Google Cybersecurity Certificate course. In this course, you will explore how networks connect multiple devices and allow them to communicate. You'll start with the fundamentals of modern networking operations and protocols. For example, you'll learn about the Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) model and how network hardware, like routers and modems, allow your computer to send and receive information on the internet. Then, you'll learn about network security. Organizations often store and send valuable information on their networks, so networks are common targets of cyber attacks. By the end of this course, you'll be able to recognize network-level vulnerabilities, and explain how to secure a network using firewalls, system hardening, and virtual private networks. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete this certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Describe the structure of different computer networks. - Illustrate how data is sent and received over a network. - Recognize common network protocols. - Identify common network security measures and protocols. - Explain how to secure a network against intrusion tactics. - Compare and contrast local networks to cloud computing. - Explain the different types of system hardening techniques....
By Mr. A L C

Jan 26, 2023

Excellent content and well delivered instructions

By Hunter M

Jan 26, 2023

Great review of security hardening practices.

By Jim R

Jan 25, 2023

They did a god job of covering these topics.

By Robert B

Feb 20, 2023

This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.

By Kaiquan M

Mar 23, 2023

Google's Cybersecurity Specialisation Course 3 was challenging as expected. However the content was good in covering the following concepts for beginners:

-Network components/devices/diagrams

-TCP/IP model, OSI model

-IPv4 vs IPv6 components

-firewall/VPN/subnet/CIDR

-types of network attacks, DDoS

-OS hardening techniques

-network hardening techniques (such as where to place firewall, intrusion detection or prevention systems IDS/IPS in a network and visualised using example network diagrams)

By Chizitere I

Mar 13, 2023

This was a great lecture I really loved the way the Instructor took his time to explain basic concepts and how computers interact with each other. I am done with the course but I am back reviewing the course again. Thanks to everyone who made this a success. Much love and respect.

By Shakera K

Feb 1, 2023

The course was well structured and well presented making my learning experience thoroughly enjoyable and effortless. More importantly, the constant encouragement ( "You're doing great.") by the presenter made me persevere.

By James K

Feb 1, 2023

Very clear content that was delivered at a good pace. I was familiar with some concepts but the course still helped me consolidate my understanding and see links between infrastructure and where it is relevant for security

By Andreja Š

Jan 29, 2023

I liked the course because the lecturer spoke very clear, even I, who learn English as second language, understood him. Thank you for such courses.

By Jean-Luc B

Feb 18, 2023

Great course. Highly recommended! This course is a great introduction to networks, network-level vulnerabilities and how to secure networks.

By Dauda S

Feb 16, 2023

Great course for getting the basics of networking for ycber security enthusiasts

By Sarah A S

Jan 28, 2023

Nice overview of networks, network attacks, and hardening strategies.

By Ribamar M

Jan 29, 2023

excellent course and materials

