By Mr. A L C•
Jan 26, 2023
Excellent content and well delivered instructions
By Hunter M•
Jan 26, 2023
Great review of security hardening practices.
By Jim R•
Jan 25, 2023
They did a god job of covering these topics.
By Robert B•
Feb 20, 2023
This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.
By Kaiquan M•
Mar 23, 2023
Google's Cybersecurity Specialisation Course 3 was challenging as expected. However the content was good in covering the following concepts for beginners:
-Network components/devices/diagrams
-TCP/IP model, OSI model
-IPv4 vs IPv6 components
-firewall/VPN/subnet/CIDR
-types of network attacks, DDoS
-OS hardening techniques
-network hardening techniques (such as where to place firewall, intrusion detection or prevention systems IDS/IPS in a network and visualised using example network diagrams)
By Chizitere I•
Mar 13, 2023
This was a great lecture I really loved the way the Instructor took his time to explain basic concepts and how computers interact with each other. I am done with the course but I am back reviewing the course again. Thanks to everyone who made this a success. Much love and respect.
By Shakera K•
Feb 1, 2023
The course was well structured and well presented making my learning experience thoroughly enjoyable and effortless. More importantly, the constant encouragement ( "You're doing great.") by the presenter made me persevere.
By James K•
Feb 1, 2023
Very clear content that was delivered at a good pace. I was familiar with some concepts but the course still helped me consolidate my understanding and see links between infrastructure and where it is relevant for security
By Andreja Š•
Jan 29, 2023
I liked the course because the lecturer spoke very clear, even I, who learn English as second language, understood him. Thank you for such courses.
By Jean-Luc B•
Feb 18, 2023
Great course. Highly recommended! This course is a great introduction to networks, network-level vulnerabilities and how to secure networks.
By Dauda S•
Feb 16, 2023
Great course for getting the basics of networking for ycber security enthusiasts
By Sarah A S•
Jan 28, 2023
Nice overview of networks, network attacks, and hardening strategies.
By Ribamar M•
Jan 29, 2023
excellent course and materials