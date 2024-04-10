IBM
Cybersecurity Job Search, Resume, and Interview Prep
IBM

Cybersecurity Job Search, Resume, and Interview Prep

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

IBM Skills Network Team
Dr. Manish Kumar

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain cybersecurity roles, titles, responsibilities, and required skills and competencies, and explore the NICE framework

  • Create a resume, portfolio, elevator pitch, and cover letter and apply best practices to prepare for a cybersecurity job interview

  • Respond effectively to various cybersecurity interview questions, including industry, skills, experience, and behavioral

  • Discuss post-interview actions required to position yourself for success and apply tips to help during salary negotiation

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 4 modules in this course

This module explores a cybersecurity professional’s role and career activities, emphasizing understanding career pathways using the NICE Framework. It will guide you in creating a professional portfolio, understanding its purpose. You will also have the opportunity to listen to expert viewpoints on essential skills and insights into the cybersecurity field. Additionally, the module covers creating profiles on online sites and drafting an elevator pitch through hands-on labs.

What's included

12 videos3 readings3 assignments8 plugins

In this module, you will learn about the methods used to conduct research on the company and industry that you want to work in. You will also learn about how to read a job posting and work with third-party recruiters to apply for jobs. Next, you will create a basic resume and understand why it is important to have an Application Tracking System (ATS) software-compatible resume. Finally, you will draft a basic cover letter that can be tailored based on the requirements of a job posting.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 assignments7 plugins

This module is all about the interview process. You’ll gain advice for submitting a professional application and interview preparation. Delve into Human Resource (HR) screening considerations, the technical screening, and the first stage of the interview process. The module will provide various tips for overcoming common interviewing challenges and for effectively responding to questions. Finally, you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge of the STAR technique to practice responding to some behavioral questions.

What's included

12 videos2 readings3 assignments9 plugins

In this module, you’ll focus on preparing and answering interview questions and recommended post-interview actions. Learn effective techniques for responding to core and behavioral interview questions, including tips and techniques for cybersecurity specialist roles. You’ll learn how to handle challenging, tricky, and illegal interview questions and what to do if you encounter inappropriate interview actions. In addition, you will learn what to do if you receive a job offer and what to do if you do not receive a job offer and get valuable tips for successful salary negotiations.

What's included

6 videos5 readings3 assignments8 plugins

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,186 learners

Offered by

IBM

IBM

