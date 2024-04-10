With the digital and AI disruption, cybersecurity professionals are in even higher demand around the world, and the trend shows no sign of slowing. There are also several great candidates. How can you get the edge in such a competitive field?
Cybersecurity Job Search, Resume, and Interview Prep
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain cybersecurity roles, titles, responsibilities, and required skills and competencies, and explore the NICE framework
Create a resume, portfolio, elevator pitch, and cover letter and apply best practices to prepare for a cybersecurity job interview
Respond effectively to various cybersecurity interview questions, including industry, skills, experience, and behavioral
Discuss post-interview actions required to position yourself for success and apply tips to help during salary negotiation
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
12 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This module explores a cybersecurity professional’s role and career activities, emphasizing understanding career pathways using the NICE Framework. It will guide you in creating a professional portfolio, understanding its purpose. You will also have the opportunity to listen to expert viewpoints on essential skills and insights into the cybersecurity field. Additionally, the module covers creating profiles on online sites and drafting an elevator pitch through hands-on labs.
What's included
12 videos3 readings3 assignments8 plugins
In this module, you will learn about the methods used to conduct research on the company and industry that you want to work in. You will also learn about how to read a job posting and work with third-party recruiters to apply for jobs. Next, you will create a basic resume and understand why it is important to have an Application Tracking System (ATS) software-compatible resume. Finally, you will draft a basic cover letter that can be tailored based on the requirements of a job posting.
What's included
6 videos2 readings3 assignments7 plugins
This module is all about the interview process. You’ll gain advice for submitting a professional application and interview preparation. Delve into Human Resource (HR) screening considerations, the technical screening, and the first stage of the interview process. The module will provide various tips for overcoming common interviewing challenges and for effectively responding to questions. Finally, you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge of the STAR technique to practice responding to some behavioral questions.
What's included
12 videos2 readings3 assignments9 plugins
In this module, you’ll focus on preparing and answering interview questions and recommended post-interview actions. Learn effective techniques for responding to core and behavioral interview questions, including tips and techniques for cybersecurity specialist roles. You’ll learn how to handle challenging, tricky, and illegal interview questions and what to do if you encounter inappropriate interview actions. In addition, you will learn what to do if you receive a job offer and what to do if you do not receive a job offer and get valuable tips for successful salary negotiations.
What's included
6 videos5 readings3 assignments8 plugins
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Security
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Security? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.