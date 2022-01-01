Are you planning to have a career in cybersecurity?
This course can help you plan your preparation for such a career as well as give some advice on finding positions and landing a position. After completing this course, a learner will be able to: • Define the cybersecurity field and describe its variations. • Describe the need for qualified cybersecurity professionals in U.S. and global organizations. • Discuss the cybersecurity professional’s role in an organization’s cybersecurity effort. • Describe the NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework and the use as a cybersecurity career development tool. • Explain the structure, location, and responsibilities of the cybersecurity department in a traditional versus non-traditional organization. • List and explain the knowledge preparation for the cybersecurity professional from an education versus training perspective. • List and describe the various cybersecurity certifications available to cybersecurity professionals and differentiate their suitability based on the professional’s career status. • Describe the process and resources for finding the perfect cybersecurity job. • Discuss the expectations and issues associated with the long-term cybersecurity career.