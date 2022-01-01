About this Course

Beginner Level

Interest in cybersecurity careers

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The process and resources for finding the perfect cybersecurity job.

  • The cybersecurity professional’s role in an organization’s cybersecurity effort.

  • The knowledge preparation for the cybersecurity professional from an education versus training perspective.

Skills you will gain

  • Cybersecurity
  • job search
Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 minutes to complete

Welcome to Cybersecurity Job Search: Getting Started

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

An Introduction to Careers in Cybersecurity (Module 1)

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Understanding Cybersecurity Professionals (Module 2)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Cybersecurity in the Organization (Module 3)

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min)

