Michael Whitman, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP is a Professor of Information Security in the Information Systems and Security Department at Kennesaw State University, Georgia, where he is the Executive Director of the KSU Institute for Cybersecurity Workforce Development (cyberinstitute.kennesaw.edu). Dr. Whitman teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in Information Security and Cybersecurity and has published articles in the top journals in his field. Dr. Whitman is also the co-author of numerous textbooks published by Cengage/Course Technology. Under his leadership, Kennesaw State University has been designated by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance & Cyber Defense Education four times.