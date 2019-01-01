Profile

Michael Whitman, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP

Professor of Information Security

    Michael Whitman, Ph.D., CISM, CISSP is a Professor of Information Security in the Information Systems and Security Department at Kennesaw State University, Georgia, where he is the Executive Director of the KSU Institute for Cybersecurity Workforce Development (cyberinstitute.kennesaw.edu). Dr. Whitman teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in Information Security and Cybersecurity and has published articles in the top journals in his field. Dr. Whitman is also the co-author of numerous textbooks published by Cengage/Course Technology. Under his leadership, Kennesaw State University has been designated by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance & Cyber Defense Education four times.

    Implementing a Risk Management Framework

    Dominant Risk Management Standards and Frameworks

    Managing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters

    Cybersecurity Foundations for Risk Management

    Road to the CISO – Culminating Project Course

    The Business of Cybersecurity Capstone

    Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things

    The GRC Approach to Managing Cybersecurity

    A General Approach to Risk Management

    Managing Network Security

    The Foundations of Cybersecurity

    Cybersecurity Job Search and Interviews: Getting Started

    Cybersecurity and the X-Factor

