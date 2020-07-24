About this Course

What you will learn

  • Define key concepts and terminology in Cybersecurity

  • Describe key threats to cybersecurity

  • Define strategies to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in information assets

  • Give examples of the systemic components (including personnel) necessary for an effective cybersecurity program

Skills you will gain

  • Security vulnerabilities and treatments
  • Threats to cybersecurity
  • Cybersecurity terminology
  • cybersecurity program elements
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Welcome to The Foundations of Cybersecurity (Course 1)

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Cybersecurity (Module 1.1)

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Threats to Cybersecurity (Module 1.2)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Security Technologies (Module 1.3)

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE FOUNDATIONS OF CYBERSECURITY

About the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization

Managing Cybersecurity

