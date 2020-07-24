In order to manage the cybersecurity function business, you must first understand its language and its environment. This course covers the foundations of cybersecurity, including threats and vulnerabilities as well as the tools, technologies, and strategies used to manage it.
This course is part of the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
Define key concepts and terminology in Cybersecurity
Describe key threats to cybersecurity
Define strategies to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in information assets
Give examples of the systemic components (including personnel) necessary for an effective cybersecurity program
- Security vulnerabilities and treatments
- Threats to cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity terminology
- cybersecurity program elements
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Welcome to The Foundations of Cybersecurity (Course 1)
This is an overview of the learning objectives for the course.
Introduction to Cybersecurity (Module 1.1)
Learning Objectives for Introduction to Cybersecurity Module
Threats to Cybersecurity (Module 1.2)
Learning objectives for Threats to Cybersecurity
Security Technologies (Module 1.3)
Good foundational course at the right pace. Noticed several mistakes (incorrect choices marked correct) in the final quiz! I hope the instructors are able to correct these small errors.
Thank you very. This is very helpful to me, I learned a lot from this course on cybersecurity
thoroughly enjoyed course......I recommend this course for all beginners seeking an introductory level experience in the field of Cybersecurity.........
am highly and deeply apreciating to Coursera for your best course preparation and exactly best of your coursera website development
