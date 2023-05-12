An introduction to cybersecurity foundations. This course is a blend of lecture and hands-on exercises. We utilize the Infosec Skills platform courses and cyber ranges here to give a true introduction to the learner. This Learning Path is set apart by its slow pace and hands-on exercises. Learners receive guidance on how to use the Skills platform in order to continue to grow past this course.
Applied Learning Project
There are no projects for this specialization. Students will have an opportunity to validate their knowledge gained throughout each of the courses with practice and graded assessments at the end of each module and for each course. Practice and graded assessments are used to validate and demonstrate learning outcomes.