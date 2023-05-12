Infosec
Cybersecurity Foundations Specialization
Infosec

Cybersecurity Foundations Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Keatron Evans

Instructor: Keatron Evans

3,748 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(137 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(137 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Infosec
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Introduction to Cybersecurity Foundations

Course 12 hours4.7 (398 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • What Cybersecurity is

  • What an Operating System is

  • What Risk Management is

Operating System Foundations

Course 23 hours4.6 (53 ratings)

What you'll learn

Cybersecurity Policy Foundations

Course 31 hour4.5 (61 ratings)

What you'll learn

Instructor

Keatron Evans
Infosec
8 Courses49,928 learners

Offered by

Infosec

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions