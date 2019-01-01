Keatron L. Evans is a senior instructor with InfoSec Institute and Intense school. With over 15 years’ experience in training as an information security consultant, trainer and world renowned subject matter expert, he works to help businesses and government entities understand and prevent compromises to data, infrastructure and information systems. He has led several of the nation’s elite Red Teams. In addition to working with complex technology for more than 15 years, he regularly consults with or trains many federal intelligence and defense agencies on threats to digital defense systems and computer forensics. Evans received a B.A.S. degree from East Mississippi College, and later attended Mississippi State University earning a B.S. degree in Business Information Systems From 1995 to 2004, he worked with and for a variety of organizations including Microsoft, APQ Financial Services and UPS to name a few. During this time he also worked for two federal intelligence agencies. He specializes in Advanced Penetration Testing, and National Infrastructure Security, including SCADA systems. He has worked on and helped create several attack modeling systems and several counter intelligence security systems. As of today, much of Evans’s work remains classified. He’s published several books including the best-selling Chained Exploits: Advanced Hacking Attacks From Start to Finish. He also contributes articles and regular columns in leading technical publications including Network World and Information Security Magazine. Evans has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Chicago Tribune, The Philadelphia Enquirer, and many others. He’s also been featured in stories aired on CNN, Fox News and other media outlets. Evans teaches Ethical Hacking, Advanced Ethical Hacking, Computer Forensics, Advanced Computer Forensics and SCADA Security. Evans is also the primary developer of InfoSec Institute security courseware. Evans enjoys spending his spare time practicing Northern Style Wushu (Kung Fu), playing piano and bass guitar, and spending time with his family.