Course 2 of 3 in the
Cyber Incident Response Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Continuous Function
  • Verification And Validation (V&V)
  • Ordered Pair
  • Representational State Transfer (REST)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Stages of Incident Response

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Incident Response: Identification

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Incident Response: Containment

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Incident Response: Investigation

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading

