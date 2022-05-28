About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cyber Incident Response Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Domain Name System (DNS)
  • Image Resolution
  • Breach (Security Exploit)
  • Packet Analyzer
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Network Forensics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 100 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Memory Forensics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Incident Response Scenario 1: Data Breach/Hacking Incident

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Incident Response Scenario 2: Live Ongoing Hacking Incident

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 42 min)

About the Cyber Incident Response Specialization

Cyber Incident Response

