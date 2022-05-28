The Cyber Incident Response course will give students an understanding of how incidents are responded to at a high level, as well as allow them to build important technical skills through the hands-on labs and projects.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Domain Name System (DNS)
- Image Resolution
- Breach (Security Exploit)
- Packet Analyzer
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Network Forensics
Witness the incident response process from the perspective of a responder using real tools of the trade to detect, contain, and investigate cyber incidents, and eradicate threats. Follow the instructor as he examines two realistic scenarios: one of a data breach and the other of an incident that is still ongoing.
Memory Forensics
Incident Response Scenario 1: Data Breach/Hacking Incident
Incident Response Scenario 2: Live Ongoing Hacking Incident
About the Cyber Incident Response Specialization
The Cyber Incident Response Specialization will give students a high-level understanding of incident response processes. Students will learn about Incident Response from a practitioner perspective and they will walk away with valuable skills that they will be able to demonstrate, on demand.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
