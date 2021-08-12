By craig b•
Aug 12, 2021
Excellent overview of Cybersecurity concepts, combined with hands on technical steps to assist with Incident response and remediation. Highly recommended for anyone interested in Cybersecurity, and it should provide you with enough experience to see what path you want to pursue to further your skills and understanding. Instructor Evans really knew his topic and was very effective at communicating and educating. Thank you.
By suder54•
Jan 12, 2022
Best part of complete course....
By Sean C•
Nov 3, 2021
Great Live demos
By Naquiah S•
Jan 6, 2022
Great course!