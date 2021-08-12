Chevron Left
The Cyber Incident Response course will give students an understanding of how incidents are responded to at a high level, as well as allow them to build important technical skills through the hands-on labs and projects. This course starts with a high-level discussion of what happens at each phase of responding to an incident, followed by a technical deep dive into some of the more exciting parts of memory, network, and host analysis and forensics. This course is for anyone wishing to apply learned forensics and offensive knowledge such as ethical hacking to the incident response process....
By craig b

Aug 12, 2021

Excellent overview of Cybersecurity concepts, combined with hands on technical steps to assist with Incident response and remediation. Highly recommended for anyone interested in Cybersecurity, and it should provide you with enough experience to see what path you want to pursue to further your skills and understanding. Instructor Evans really knew his topic and was very effective at communicating and educating. Thank you.

By suder54

Jan 12, 2022

Best part of complete course....

By Sean C

Nov 3, 2021

Great Live demos

By Naquiah S

Jan 6, 2022

Great course!

