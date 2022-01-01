- analysis
- incident response handling
- CSIH
- Network Forensics
- Computer Security Incident Management
- Malware Analysis
- Memory Forensics
- Traffic Analysis
- Continuous Function
- Verification And Validation (V&V)
- Ordered Pair
- Representational State Transfer (REST)
Cyber Incident Response Specialization
Launch your career in Incident Response. Master the technical skills needed for effective Incident Response.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Student will gain a demonstrated understanding of the hands-on technical skills needed for effective Incident response through the associated labs and projects. This includes network forensics, memory forensics and the knowledge required to pass the most popular Industry certifications related to Incident Response.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Cyber Incident Response
Stages of Incident Response
Technical Deep Dive with Incident Response Tools
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
