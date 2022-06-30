About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Install workloads on Cloud Run (fully managed) and Cloud Run for Anthos

  • Configure and review logging, metrics, and monitoring for Serverless Computing Solutions on Anthos

  • Identify phases of migration and workload types for migrations with Anthos

  • Install Migrate for Anthos and migrate workloads

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Application Migration with Anthos

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Modern CI/CD for Anthos

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Serverless on Anthos

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min)

