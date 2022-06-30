Course four of the Anthos series prepares students to consider multiple approaches for modernizing applications and services within Anthos environments. Topics include optimizing workloads on serverless platforms and migrating workloads to Anthos. This course is a continuation of course three, Anthos on Bare Metal, and assumes direct experience with the topics covered in that course.
Install workloads on Cloud Run (fully managed) and Cloud Run for Anthos
Configure and review logging, metrics, and monitoring for Serverless Computing Solutions on Anthos
Identify phases of migration and workload types for migrations with Anthos
Install Migrate for Anthos and migrate workloads
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Welcome to Hybrid Cloud Modernizing Applications with Anthos.
Application Migration with Anthos
In this module, you learn to plan and perform workload migration to Anthos.
Modern CI/CD for Anthos
In this module, you learn how to use CI/CD with your Anthos deployments.
Serverless on Anthos
In this module, you learn how to use Cloud Run as a serverless computing option for your Anthos workloads.
