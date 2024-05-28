This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. This lab shows you how to get started with tagging Dataplex assets to support data governance and discovery.
Tagging Dataplex Assets
Enable the Dataplex and Data Catalog APIs. Create a lake, zone, and asset in Dataplex
Create a tag template. Apply a tag template to Dataplex assets
Search for assets using tags
Hands-on, project-based learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks with step-by-step instructions.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a cloud environment.
Available only on desktop
This project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
In Projects, you'll complete an activity or scenario by following a set of instructions in an interactive hands-on environment. Projects are completed in a real cloud environment and within real instances of various products as opposed to a simulation or demo environment.
By purchasing a Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Project including temporary access to any product required to complete the Project.
Even though Projects are technically available on mobile devices, we highly recommend that you complete Projects on a laptop or desktop only.