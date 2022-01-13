Chevron Left
4.4
stars
27 ratings
5 reviews

The Cyber Incident Response course will give students an understanding of how incidents are responded to at a high level, as well as allow them to build important technical skills through the hands-on labs and projects. This course starts with a high-level discussion of what happens at each phase of responding to an incident, followed by a technical deep dive into some of the more exciting parts of memory, network, and host analysis and forensics. This course is for anyone wishing to apply learned forensics and offensive knowledge such as ethical hacking to the incident response process....

By suder54

Jan 12, 2022

Good structure of technical content, it s a dry topic and instructor had did good job,,,,in presenting it and structuring it

By craig b

Aug 2, 2021

This was a very helpful course and Instructor Evans definitely knew his stuff. The classes were laid out logically with strong supporting documentation and real life experiences to back up the recommendations. Thank you.

By Bright M

Nov 2, 2021

Very Informative material

By Ramon B C I

Apr 28, 2022

Great lecture,... many thanks

By Nneoma E E

Mar 1, 2022

It's not explanatory enough

