By suder54•
Jan 12, 2022
Good structure of technical content, it s a dry topic and instructor had did good job,,,,in presenting it and structuring it
By craig b•
Aug 2, 2021
This was a very helpful course and Instructor Evans definitely knew his stuff. The classes were laid out logically with strong supporting documentation and real life experiences to back up the recommendations. Thank you.
By Bright M•
Nov 2, 2021
Very Informative material
By Ramon B C I•
Apr 28, 2022
Great lecture,... many thanks
By Nneoma E E•
Mar 1, 2022
It's not explanatory enough