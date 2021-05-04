The Cyber Incident Response course will give students an understanding of how incidents are responded to at a high level, as well as allow them to build important technical skills through the hands-on labs and projects.
- Computer Security Incident Management
- Malware Analysis
- Memory Forensics
- Traffic Analysis
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Incident Response Fundamentals
This course goes into some detail with common definitions and severity criteria related to incident response, with special attention being paid to making sure the student understands that the severity criteria should be based on overall organizational definitions and procedures. The latter part of the course goes into the importance of asset inventory and identification as a basis for establishing severity criteria. All these pieces are required for proper preparation for any incident.
When following along during the videos there are many misspelled words or incorrect rendering of the instructors words. This can be confusing for the learner. Better editing/proof reading is needed.
About the Cyber Incident Response Specialization
The Cyber Incident Response Specialization will give students a high-level understanding of incident response processes. Students will learn about Incident Response from a practitioner perspective and they will walk away with valuable skills that they will be able to demonstrate, on demand.
