By Adrian S•
May 24, 2021
Gives an brief yet thorough introduction into the fundamentals of Cyber incident response. It is a comprehensive first course to help beginners understand the nature of Incident response, it place in an organization and the objectives of this domain in cybersecurity.
By 023_jagathesan_cse•
Jun 20, 2021
waste of spending time at this course. please dont buy
By Jon J H•
Jul 31, 2021
great short course but very useful!
By suder54•
Jan 12, 2022
Enjoyed the content and Instructor
By Curtis S•
Jul 12, 2021
Excellent material.
By Robert D•
Jul 18, 2021
Good
By manhdv11•
Dec 24, 2021
cool
By Paul D•
May 5, 2021
When following along during the videos there are many misspelled words or incorrect rendering of the instructors words. This can be confusing for the learner. Better editing/proof reading is needed.
By Sean C•
Nov 3, 2021
Great basic theory
By Daniel R C J•
Jan 12, 2022
Seems a little too basic. No mention of SIEM tools. Not enough about choosing a team. Seems too short and without specifics to call this a "course".