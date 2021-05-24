Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cyber Incident Response by Infosec

4.6
stars
61 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

The Cyber Incident Response course will give students an understanding of how incidents are responded to at a high level, as well as allow them to build important technical skills through the hands-on labs and projects. This course starts with a high-level discussion of what happens at each phase of responding to an incident, followed by a technical deep dive into some of the more exciting parts of memory, network, and host analysis and forensics. This course is for anyone wishing to apply learned forensics and offensive knowledge such as ethical hacking to the incident response process....
By Adrian S

May 24, 2021

Gives an brief yet thorough introduction into the fundamentals of Cyber incident response. It is a comprehensive first course to help beginners understand the nature of Incident response, it place in an organization and the objectives of this domain in cybersecurity.

By 023_jagathesan_cse

Jun 20, 2021

waste of spending time at this course. please dont buy

By Jon J H

Jul 31, 2021

great short course but very useful!

By suder54

Jan 12, 2022

Enjoyed the content and Instructor

By Curtis S

Jul 12, 2021

Excellent material.

By Robert D

Jul 18, 2021

G​ood

By manhdv11

Dec 24, 2021

cool

By Paul D

May 5, 2021

When following along during the videos there are many misspelled words or incorrect rendering of the instructors words. This can be confusing for the learner. Better editing/proof reading is needed.

By Sean C

Nov 3, 2021

Great basic theory

By Daniel R C J

Jan 12, 2022

Seems a little too basic. No mention of SIEM tools. Not enough about choosing a team. Seems too short and without specifics to call this a "course".

