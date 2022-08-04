In this course, the learner will get a good look at what policies and frameworks do to keep the cybersecurity industry on-mission and formal. Without this area of cybersecurity, cybersecurity would mean too many people doing too many different things that might not even improve security. Learn how you can have a successful career in cybersecurity without ever touching a command line!
Cybersecurity Policy FoundationsInfosec
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
23 minutes to complete
Cybersecurity Policy, Frameworks Guidelines Foundations
23 minutes to complete
7 videos (Total 13 min)
22 minutes to complete
Cybersecurity Auditing
22 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min)
25 minutes to complete
Risk Management Foundations
25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min)
1 hour to complete
Next Steps
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min)
