IBM
Introduction to Cybersecurity Careers
IBM

Introduction to Cybersecurity Careers

Rav Ahuja
Dee Dee Collette

Instructors: Rav Ahuja

What you'll learn

  • Compare the roles and responsibilities of various careers within the cybersecurity field and how to progress from one level to the next level.

  • Map IT fundamental skills, technical skills, and soft skills to the different job roles at various levels in cybersecurity.

  • Identify the required certifications such as Security+, A+, CISSP, and CEH   for different job roles and the contents of each certification.

  • Discover the right role for you in cybersecurity and learn how to prepare for your chosen career path.

There are 4 modules in this course

This module will start with the demand and need for Cybersecurity professionals and how aspirants can enter the field. You will learn the different training options that are available for starting a career in Cybersecurity. The succeeding lessons will cover the different roles and responsibilities of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced-level cybersecurity professionals. In addition, you will learn the range of salaries awarded to the roles at the different levels of Cybersecurity careers.

What's included

11 videos6 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt3 plugins

The module will start with the importance of IT fundamental technical skills in cybersecurity. It will also describe in detail each IT technical skill that you require as a cybersecurity professional. The next lesson will cover cybersecurity technical skills and some related facts about each skill. You will next learn the importance of soft skills and why each is necessary in cybersecurity. Finally, you will learn the skills mapping to each job role in cybersecurity.

What's included

6 videos5 readings2 assignments1 plugin

The module will start with the benefits of cybersecurity certifications. It will give some cybersecurity certification facts. Then, you will learn about the important certifications for different cybersecurity roles under main heads such as CompTIA, ISC2, and other certifications. You will also discover the factors to consider while preparing for the exam and how to schedule and take the exam.

What's included

8 videos5 readings2 assignments1 plugin

The module will start with the course summary and a cumulative glossary. You will also take a final assessment followed by a course wrap-up. Experts will give you tips for a cybersecurity career. Finally, there is Honors project on Cybersecurity career research.

What's included

3 videos3 readings1 assignment1 app item2 plugins

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.7 (26 ratings)
Rav Ahuja
IBM
52 Courses2,403,461 learners

Offered by

IBM

