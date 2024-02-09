There is a great demand for cybersecurity professionals and expected to continue into the foreseeable future. Thus making it the right time to launch into a cybersecurity career.
Introduction to Cybersecurity Careers
What you'll learn
Compare the roles and responsibilities of various careers within the cybersecurity field and how to progress from one level to the next level.
Map IT fundamental skills, technical skills, and soft skills to the different job roles at various levels in cybersecurity.
Identify the required certifications such as Security+, A+, CISSP, and CEH for different job roles and the contents of each certification.
Discover the right role for you in cybersecurity and learn how to prepare for your chosen career path.
Skills you'll gain
There are 4 modules in this course
This module will start with the demand and need for Cybersecurity professionals and how aspirants can enter the field. You will learn the different training options that are available for starting a career in Cybersecurity. The succeeding lessons will cover the different roles and responsibilities of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced-level cybersecurity professionals. In addition, you will learn the range of salaries awarded to the roles at the different levels of Cybersecurity careers.
The module will start with the importance of IT fundamental technical skills in cybersecurity. It will also describe in detail each IT technical skill that you require as a cybersecurity professional. The next lesson will cover cybersecurity technical skills and some related facts about each skill. You will next learn the importance of soft skills and why each is necessary in cybersecurity. Finally, you will learn the skills mapping to each job role in cybersecurity.
The module will start with the benefits of cybersecurity certifications. It will give some cybersecurity certification facts. Then, you will learn about the important certifications for different cybersecurity roles under main heads such as CompTIA, ISC2, and other certifications. You will also discover the factors to consider while preparing for the exam and how to schedule and take the exam.
The module will start with the course summary and a cumulative glossary. You will also take a final assessment followed by a course wrap-up. Experts will give you tips for a cybersecurity career. Finally, there is Honors project on Cybersecurity career research.
