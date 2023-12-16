"Introduction to Cybersecurity Fundamentals" is a concise yet comprehensive course designed to provide participants with a solid understanding of the essential principles and practices in the field of cybersecurity. In just 90 minutes, learners will embark on a journey into the world of cybersecurity, learning to think like a hacker and developing strategies to protect data and networks. Through engaging lessons and demonstrations, this course will empower participants with the knowledge needed to defend against common cyber threats and instill best practices for safeguarding data and privacy.
Learn to identify cybersecurity foundations and standard models for effective protection strategies.
Acquire skills to construct best practices for mitigating common cyber attacks upon course completion.
Explain attacker techniques, including phishing, social engineering, and ransomware.
Gain insights into data protection and online privacy methods while connected to public networks.
There is 1 module in this course
This course focuses on building a foundation for the principles of Cyber Security and protections of data within computers, devices and networks. You will look at the concept of “thinking like a hacker” to learn techniques to defend from the types of attacks that are commonly conducted. Once your foundation has been set you will look at the best practices recommendations when it comes to protecting your data and privacy.
21 videos6 readings1 assignment
