Introduction to Cybersecurity Fundamentals
Introduction to Cybersecurity Fundamentals

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kevin Cardwell

Instructor: Kevin Cardwell

4.7

(102 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to identify cybersecurity foundations and standard models for effective protection strategies.

  • Acquire skills to construct best practices for mitigating common cyber attacks upon course completion.

  • Explain attacker techniques, including phishing, social engineering, and ransomware.

  • Gain insights into data protection and online privacy methods while connected to public networks.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course focuses on building a foundation for the principles of Cyber Security and protections of data within computers, devices and networks. You will look at the concept of “thinking like a hacker” to learn techniques to defend from the types of attacks that are commonly conducted. Once your foundation has been set you will look at the best practices recommendations when it comes to protecting your data and privacy.

21 videos6 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.6 (47 ratings)
Kevin Cardwell
3 Courses10,897 learners

Learner reviews

4.7

102 reviews

Frequently asked questions

