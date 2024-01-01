Profile

Kevin Cardwell

Computer Security Architect and Consultant

Bio

Kevin is considered an authority on information security and vulnerability assessments. He is a developer, author, and instructor in computer forensics and hacking courses. He is the author of the Center for Advanced Security and Training (CAST) Advanced Network Defense and Advanced Penetration Testing courses, Building Virtual Pentesting Labs for Advanced Penetration Testing, Advanced Penetration Testing for Highly Secured Environments (second edition), and Backtrack: Testing Wireless Network Security. He has conducted technical presentations at Blackhat USA, Hacker Halted, ISSA, and TakeDownCon conferences as well as many others. Kevin holds a bachelor of science degree in computer science from National University in California and a Master of science in software engineering from Southern Methodist University (SMU).

Courses - English

Deception As a Defense

Introduction to Cybersecurity Fundamentals

Introduction to Prompt Injection Vulnerabilities

