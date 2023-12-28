Coursera Instructor Network
Introduction to Prompt Injection Vulnerabilities
Coursera Instructor Network

Introduction to Prompt Injection Vulnerabilities

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kevin Cardwell

Instructor: Kevin Cardwell

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and discuss various attack methods targeting Large Language Model (LLM) applications.

  • Demonstrate the ability to identify and comprehend the primary attack method, Prompt Injection, used against LLMs. 

  • Evaluate the risks associated with Prompt Injection attacks and gain an understanding of the different attack scenarios involving LLMs.

  • Formulate strategies for mitigating Prompt Injection attacks, enhancing their knowledge of security measures against such threats.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

In this course, we enter the space of Prompt Injection Attacks, a critical concern for businesses utilizing Large Language Model systems in their AI applications. By exploring practical examples and real-world implications, such as potential data breaches, system malfunctions, and compromised user interactions, you will grasp the mechanics of these attacks and their potential impact on AI systems.

What's included

17 videos6 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Kevin Cardwell
Coursera Instructor Network
3 Courses10,994 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions