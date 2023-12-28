In this course, we enter the space of Prompt Injection Attacks, a critical concern for businesses utilizing Large Language Model systems in their AI applications. By exploring practical examples and real-world implications, such as potential data breaches, system malfunctions, and compromised user interactions, you will grasp the mechanics of these attacks and their potential impact on AI systems.
Introduction to Prompt Injection Vulnerabilities
Analyze and discuss various attack methods targeting Large Language Model (LLM) applications.
Demonstrate the ability to identify and comprehend the primary attack method, Prompt Injection, used against LLMs.
Evaluate the risks associated with Prompt Injection attacks and gain an understanding of the different attack scenarios involving LLMs.
Formulate strategies for mitigating Prompt Injection attacks, enhancing their knowledge of security measures against such threats.
December 2023
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
17 videos6 readings1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
