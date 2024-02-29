In this course, defensive concepts will be explored and the power of using deception at different layers of the network. The attacker depends on information that is gathered during their surveillance, and with deception we change the network at layer 2-4 and the result of this is the attacker’s collected data is no longer valid and useless for them, this requires the attacker to start the information gathering process over again. In a robust defensive solution, the network can change multiple times based on the classification of the threat, and each time it changes, the attacker is lost and has to start the recon process over again. These concepts change the game and puts the defender in control! The concepts have been deployed at Capture the Flag events and frustrated and confused the hackers for hours!
Deception As a Defense
Identify emerging cyber threats and vulnerabilities affecting modern networks.
Demonstrate effective vulnerability assessment automation techniques.
Implement advanced defensive measures to enhance network security.
Configure and secure network perimeter devices, including routers and firewalls.
February 2024
2 assignments
There are 2 modules in this course
This module introduces learners to the critical aspects of the cybersecurity landscape, emphasizing the understanding of threats, vulnerabilities, and strategic defense principles. By exploring topics such as threat analysis, vulnerability management, and cybersecurity challenges, students will gain a comprehensive overview of how to protect digital assets effectively.
18 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Diving deeper into cybersecurity methodologies, this module focuses on advanced strategies and best practices to safeguard networks and mitigate threats. Covering proactive vulnerability tracking, patch management, and reducing the attack surface, students will explore the tactical aspects of network security.
20 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
