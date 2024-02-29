Starweaver
Deception As a Defense
Starweaver

Deception As a Defense

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kevin Cardwell

Instructor: Kevin Cardwell

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify emerging cyber threats and vulnerabilities affecting modern networks.

  • Demonstrate effective vulnerability assessment automation techniques.

  • Implement advanced defensive measures to enhance network security.

  • Configure and secure network perimeter devices, including routers and firewalls.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

2 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

This module introduces learners to the critical aspects of the cybersecurity landscape, emphasizing the understanding of threats, vulnerabilities, and strategic defense principles. By exploring topics such as threat analysis, vulnerability management, and cybersecurity challenges, students will gain a comprehensive overview of how to protect digital assets effectively.

What's included

18 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Diving deeper into cybersecurity methodologies, this module focuses on advanced strategies and best practices to safeguard networks and mitigate threats. Covering proactive vulnerability tracking, patch management, and reducing the attack surface, students will explore the tactical aspects of network security.

What's included

20 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Kevin Cardwell
Starweaver
3 Courses10,994 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Recommended if you're interested in Security

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions