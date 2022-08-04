- Cyberattacks
Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization
Learn Ethical Hacking, Network Defense & Forensics. Master foundational skills to pursue a cybersecurity career and help build and maintain a secure infrastructure.
What you will learn
Information security threats, vulnerabilities, and attacks.
Network security assessment techniques and tools.
Computer forensics fundaments, digital evidence, and forensic investigation phases.
Fundamentals of information security and ethical hacking
Skills you will gain
Learn to troubleshoots network security problems, monitor alerts, and follow policies, procedures, and standards to protect information assets. You will gain practical skills cybersecurity professionals need in Information Security, Network Security, Computer Forensics, Risk Management, Incident Handling, and the industry best practices.
