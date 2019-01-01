International Council of E-Commerce Consultants, also known as EC-Council, is the world’s largest cyber security technical certification body. We operate in 145 countries globally and we are the owner and developer of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), License Penetration Testing (Practical) programs, among others. We are proud to have trained and certified over 200,000 information security professionals globally that have influenced the cyber security mindset of countless organizations worldwide. https://www.eccouncil.org/