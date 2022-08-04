Network Defense Essentials covers the fundamental concepts of information security and network defense. This introductory cybersecurity course is designed for today's entry-level information security or cybersecurity careers and is ideal for learners aspiring to pursue a career in cybersecurity.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Fundamental concepts of network security
Wireless network fundamentals, types of wireless encryption, and security measures
Identification, authentication, and authorization
Cryptography techniques, cryptographic algorithms, and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Module 01: Network Security Fundamentals
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min)
2 hours to complete
Module 02: Identification, Authentication, and Authorization
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min)
3 hours to complete
Module 03: Network Security Controls - Administrative Controls
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 82 min)
3 hours to complete
Module 04: Network Security Controls - Physical Controls
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min)
5 hours to complete
Module 05: Network Security Controls - Technical Controls
5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 195 min)
3 hours to complete
Module 06: Virtualization and Cloud Computing
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 89 min)
2 hours to complete
Module 07: Wireless Network Security
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min)
2 hours to complete
Module 08: Mobile Device Security
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
