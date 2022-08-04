About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Fundamental concepts of network security

  • Wireless network fundamentals, types of wireless encryption, and security measures

  • Identification, authentication, and authorization

  • Cryptography techniques, cryptographic algorithms, and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Module 01: Network Security Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 02: Identification, Authentication, and Authorization

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Module 03: Network Security Controls - Administrative Controls

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 82 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 04: Network Security Controls - Physical Controls

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min)
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Module 05: Network Security Controls - Technical Controls

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 195 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 06: Virtualization and Cloud Computing

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 89 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Module 07: Wireless Network Security

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 08: Mobile Device Security

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)

About the Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization

Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals

