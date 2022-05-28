About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Enterprise Security Structure

  • The basics of incident response 

  • Modern threat and attacker TTPs 

  • A basic primer to Security Onion 

Skills you will gain

  • Cyberattacks
  • Intrusion Prevention and Detection Software
  • Vulnerability Management
  • Security Operations Center
  • SEIMs
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Lab Setup

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min)
2 hours to complete

Enterprise Security Operations

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Hacker Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 37 min)
2 hours to complete

Defensive Tools for the Modern Enterprise

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Event Monitoring and Threat Hunting

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 49 min)
1 hour to complete

Vulnerability Management

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Incident Response

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 19 min)
7 minutes to complete

Course Conclusion and Final Comments

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)

