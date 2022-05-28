Cyber-attacks, breaches, and incidents continue to grow. The sophistication and complexity of these attacks continue to evolve. More than ever organizations need to plan, prepare, and defend against a potential cyber incident. Security Operation Centers (SOCs) act as an organization's front-line defense against cyber incidents. SOC analyst accomplishes this by monitoring and responding to network and host anomalies, performing an in-depth analysis of suspicious events, and when necessary, aiding in forensic investigations.
Lab Setup
Here, you will understand the goals, objectives, and summary of the entire course. You will get to know the author, his areas of expertise and his accomplishments. In this section, you will learn how to setup the lab environment to get started.
Enterprise Security Operations
In this section, you will start learning about Security Operations Center. You will also learn what they are, how the functions, and what they do.
Hacker Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures
Defensive Tools for the Modern Enterprise
In this section, you will learn various practices that organizations use to protect their sensitive data.
Event Monitoring and Threat Hunting
This section will teach you some other advanced practices being followed at various organizations as their security measures.
Vulnerability Management
Vulnerability can be easily used to enter your organizations security systems and steal or misuse your data. We will learn about vulnerabilties in this lesson.
Incident Response
Incident means any situation that appears and needs attention. This section will teach you about incidents and how to deal with them
Course Conclusion and Final Comments
Final thoughts by the instructor
