About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Network forensics fundamentals, event correlation, and network traffic investigation

  • Data acquisition concepts, types, format, and methodology

  • Computer forensics investigation process and its phases

  • Fundamental concepts of computer forensics

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Forensics
  • Computer Forensics
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Module 01: Computer Forensics Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 02: Computer Forensics Investigation Process

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Module 03: Understanding Hard Disks and File Systems

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 134 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 04: Data Acquisition and Duplication

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Module 05: Defeating Anti-forensics Techniques

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 06: Windows Forensics

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Module 07: Linux and Mac Forensics

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 08: Network Forensics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

