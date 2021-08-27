In the Digital Forensics Concepts course, you will learn about legal considerations applicable to computer forensics and how to identify, collect and preserve digital evidence. This course dives into the scientific principles relating to digital forensics and gives you a close look at on-scene triaging, keyword lists, grep, file hashing, report writing and the profession of digital forensic examination.
The student will learn how to identify, collect and preserve digital evidence.
The student will be able to understand scientific principles relating to digital forensics.
The student will be able to understand concepts like keyword lists, grep, file hashing, and report writing.
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Introduction to Digital Forensics
This introductory course provides a broad overview of computer forensics as an occupation by exploring methodologies used surrounding digital forensics. In addition, the student acquires open-source forensic tools to use throughout this path.
Legal Considerations and search authority
In this module, you'll explore the laws that apply to digital forensics. Multiple state and federal laws apply to the field of digital forensics, as well as ethical concerns. This module demonstrates information commonly needed in a search warrant and a preservation request. The scope of search authority is covered, as well as the limitations of a consent search and guidelines surrounding wiretaps.
The Investigation Process
An introduction to the scientific principles of digital forensics. This module covers scientific principles that apply to digital forensics. The student learns about transfer of evidence, the difference between a witness and an expert witness and "big data" concerns and solutions.
Recognizing and Collecting Digital Evidence
Prepare for the practical side of forensic examinations with this module on physical evidence handling. In addition to forensic examinations, most digital investigators must understand how to manage physical evidence before, during and after leaving the scene. This module explores what to bring to a scene and how to prepare and label digital evidence for documentation purposes. You'll also examine how to collect and preserve the evidence for transportation and secure storage.
A nice course by a nice instructor on a nice platform.
It has been a really good course to understand the concepts of Digital Forensic. Congrats to the author.
The course provides a nice introduction. Its eay to understand and follow. I only wish it went more into depth and practical skills
A lot of useful information. I learned a great deal and really enjoyed the course.
About the Computer Forensics Specialization
This three part InfoSec Specialization covers a wide variety of Computer Forensics topics. The Windows Registry Forensics course shows you how to examine the live registry, the location of the registry files on the forensic image, and how to extract files. Finally, the Windows OS Forensics course covers windows file systems, Fat32, ExFat, and NTFS. You will learn how these systems store data, what happens when a file gets written to disc, what happens when a file gets deleted from disc, and how to recover deleted files. You will also learn how to correctly interpret the information in the file system data structures, giving the student a better understanding of how these file systems work. This knowledge will enable you to validate the information from multiple forensic tools properly.
