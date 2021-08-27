About this Course

What you will learn

  • The student will learn how to identify, collect and preserve digital evidence.

  • The student will be able to understand scientific principles relating to digital forensics.

  • The student will be able to understand concepts like keyword lists, grep, file hashing, and report writing.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Digital Forensics

Week 2

Legal Considerations and search authority

Week 3

The Investigation Process

Week 4

Recognizing and Collecting Digital Evidence

