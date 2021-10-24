PV
Aug 28, 2021
This course as described provides basic concepts for any beginners who might be interested in this field. Big concepts explained in a easy, clear and concise manner. Content very well presented.
AL
Nov 1, 2021
Lectures are very detailed with step by steps procedures to satisfy the court's requirements.Learned a lot of new industry standard programs to capture data for evidence.
By Giuseppe B•
Oct 24, 2021
Excellent course that includes the principles of Digital Forensic and a good review of the elements of networks and systems. I really appreciated both the approach to the real environment to be investigated and the purely IT one that is more similar to me.
By Apoorva K A•
Jul 23, 2021
Excellent course with very clear explanations by the instructor. Would highly recommend the course for the learner's who are passionate in learning Forensics.
By Amr E M•
Oct 17, 2021
The course provides a nice introduction. Its eay to understand and follow. I only wish it went more into depth and practical skills
By Edson E H G•
Jan 26, 2022
The course documentation had to be obtained in other places. The activities were a little explanatory. The final quiz was focused on networks instead of forensics.
By Puratchi v•
Aug 29, 2021
By Anhtuyet L•
Nov 1, 2021
By Muhammad R S A•
Dec 1, 2021
Whole procedure is explained very well. Could've given path to .vmdk files so we could follow through with some demonstrations but otherwise all was well-explained.
By Basava P M•
Feb 13, 2022
excellent course enjoyed a lot while learning this course. This course has given me a oppurtunity to learn new concepts related to digital forensics
By Luis A G•
Sep 26, 2021
It has been a really good course to understand the concepts of Digital Forensic. Congrats to the author.
By neil c b•
Aug 28, 2021
A lot of useful information. I learned a great deal and really enjoyed the course.
By Deepali K•
Feb 15, 2022
it's good to understands concept about digital forensics
By Mohammad A•
Sep 11, 2021
A nice course by a nice instructor on a nice platform.
By Dr M I J N•
Oct 8, 2021
very informative , easy to learn
By orazio l•
Oct 18, 2021
ottimo corso, molto chiaro
By Yavet P•
Nov 5, 2021
A Very good course
By José J L B•
Jul 7, 2021
Buen curso
By Ali M H•
Dec 20, 2021
excellent
By BOGARAJU D C S - 2 B•
Oct 20, 2021
GOOD
By Christian B•
Dec 24, 2021
very clear, step-by-step
By KANNURU G B C S - 2 B•
Oct 5, 2021
super