Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Forensics Concepts by Infosec

4.8
stars
67 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

In the Digital Forensics Concepts course, you will learn about legal considerations applicable to computer forensics and how to identify, collect and preserve digital evidence. This course dives into the scientific principles relating to digital forensics and gives you a close look at on-scene triaging, keyword lists, grep, file hashing, report writing and the profession of digital forensic examination....

Top reviews

PV

Aug 28, 2021

This course as described provides basic concepts for any beginners who might be interested in this field. Big concepts explained in a easy, clear and concise manner. Content very well presented.

AL

Nov 1, 2021

Lectures are very detailed with step by steps procedures to satisfy the court's requirements.Learned a lot of new industry standard programs to capture data for evidence.

By Giuseppe B

Oct 24, 2021

Excellent course that includes the principles of Digital Forensic and a good review of the elements of networks and systems. I really appreciated both the approach to the real environment to be investigated and the purely IT one that is more similar to me.

By Apoorva K A

Jul 23, 2021

Excellent course with very clear explanations by the instructor. Would highly recommend the course for the learner's who are passionate in learning Forensics.

By Amr E M

Oct 17, 2021

The course provides a nice introduction. Its eay to understand and follow. I only wish it went more into depth and practical skills

By Edson E H G

Jan 26, 2022

The course documentation had to be obtained in other places. The activities were a little explanatory. The final quiz was focused on networks instead of forensics.

By Puratchi v

Aug 29, 2021

By Anhtuyet L

Nov 1, 2021

By Muhammad R S A

Dec 1, 2021

Whole procedure is explained very well. Could've given path to .vmdk files so we could follow through with some demonstrations but otherwise all was well-explained.

By Basava P M

Feb 13, 2022

excellent course enjoyed a lot while learning this course. This course has given me a oppurtunity to learn new concepts related to digital forensics

By Luis A G

Sep 26, 2021

It has been a really good course to understand the concepts of Digital Forensic. Congrats to the author.

By neil c b

Aug 28, 2021

A​ lot of useful information. I learned a great deal and really enjoyed the course.

By Deepali K

Feb 15, 2022

it's good to understands concept about digital forensics

By Mohammad A

Sep 11, 2021

A nice course by a nice instructor on a nice platform.

By Dr M I J N

Oct 8, 2021

very informative , easy to learn

By orazio l

Oct 18, 2021

ottimo corso, molto chiaro

By Yavet P

Nov 5, 2021

A Very good course

By José J L B

Jul 7, 2021

Buen curso

By Ali M H

Dec 20, 2021

excellent

By BOGARAJU D C S - 2 B

Oct 20, 2021

GOOD

By Christian B

Dec 24, 2021

very clear, step-by-step

By KANNURU G B C S - 2 B

Oct 5, 2021

super

