About this Specialization

3,171 recent views
This three part InfoSec Specialization covers a wide variety of Computer Forensics topics. In the Digital Forensics Concepts course, you will learn about legal considerations applicable to computer forensics and how to identify, collect and preserve digital evidence. This course dives into the scientific principles relating to digital forensics and gives you a close look at on-scene triaging, keyword lists, grep, file hashing, report writing and the profession of digital forensic examination. The Windows Registry Forensics course shows you how to examine the live registry, the location of the registry files on the forensic image, and how to extract files. Finally, the Windows OS Forensics course covers windows file systems, Fat32, ExFat, and NTFS. You will learn how these systems store data, what happens when a file gets written to disc, what happens when a file gets deleted from disc, and how to recover deleted files. You will also learn how to correctly interpret the information in the file system data structures, giving the student a better understanding of how these file systems work. This knowledge will enable you to validate the information from multiple forensic tools properly.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Digital Forensics Concepts

4.8
stars
67 ratings
19 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Windows OS Forensics

4.6
stars
19 ratings
7 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Windows Registry Forensics

4.8
stars
16 ratings
6 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder