Computer Forensics Specialization
Launch Your Career in Computer Forensics. The Computer Forensics Specialization teaches you how to identify, analyze & collect forensic evidence.
What you will learn
The student will learn about digital forensics concepts.
The student will understand concepts about Windows OS forensics.
The Student will be able to apply new forensics concepts for the Windows Registry.
The student will learn how to identify, collect and preserve digital evidence.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This project will help you develop your knowledge of computer forensics. You will build your skills as you progress through labs that cover key computer forensics topics; including creating and examining examining forensic images, performing memory forensics to identify malware activity, data carving and more. You will practice using popular forensics tools such as Volatility and Foremost.
Recommend 1-3 years experience in Cybersecurity as a systems engineer.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Digital Forensics Concepts
In the Digital Forensics Concepts course, you will learn about legal considerations applicable to computer forensics and how to identify, collect and preserve digital evidence. This course dives into the scientific principles relating to digital forensics and gives you a close look at on-scene triaging, keyword lists, grep, file hashing, report writing and the profession of digital forensic examination.
Windows OS Forensics
The Windows OS Forensics course covers windows file systems, Fat32, ExFat, and NTFS. You will learn how these systems store data, what happens when a file gets written to disc, what happens when a file gets deleted from disc, and how to recover deleted files. You will also learn how to correctly interpret the information in the file system data structures, giving the student a better understanding of how these file systems work. This knowledge will enable you to validate the information from multiple forensic tools properly.
Windows Registry Forensics
The Windows Registry Forensics course shows you how to examine the live registry, the location of the registry files on the forensic image, and how to extract files.
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
