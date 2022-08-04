Learner Reviews & Feedback for Network Defense Essentials (NDE) by EC-Council
About the Course
Network Defense Essentials covers the fundamental concepts of information security and network defense. This introductory cybersecurity course is designed for today's entry-level information security or cybersecurity careers and is ideal for learners aspiring to pursue a career in cybersecurity.
The course gives a holistic overview of the key components of Information Security such as Identification, Authentication and Authorization, Virtualization and Cloud Computing, Wireless Networks, Mobile and IoT Devices, and Data Security. The interactive labs component of this course ensures that learners receive the hands-on, practical experience required for a future in cybersecurity.
NDE-certified learners have an assured means of formal recognition to add to their resumes and show off their expertise and skills to prospective employers. The purpose of the NDE certification is to recognize the competency and expertise of a professional in network defense and information security skills, thereby adding value to their workplace and employer....