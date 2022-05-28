About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explore each individual technology used in the MEAN stack

  • Learn to create innovative and cutting-edge web applications quickly using only JavaScript

  • Learn to build single-page application and multipage application using Express

  • Learnt and create REST APIs to perform CRUD operations

Skills you will gain

  • Web Development
  • MEAN Stack Development
  • Mongodb
  • Dependency Injection System
  • Angularjs
EC-Council

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min)
3 hours to complete

Getting Started with Node.js (N)

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 112 min)
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Server-Side Development with Express (E)

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 241 min)
3 hours to complete

Getting Started with MongoDB (M)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Configuring the Backend

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 48 min)
4 hours to complete

Frontend Development with JavaScript

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 125 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Configuring the Frontend

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 72 min)
3 hours to complete

Performing CRUD Operations

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min)
5 minutes to complete

Conclusion

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

