Learner Reviews & Feedback for Secure Full Stack MEAN Developer by EC-Council
About the Course
MEAN stack development is a modern approach to building dynamic web applications. It is an open-source JavaScript framework that harnesses four major technologies: MongoDB, Express, Angular, and Node.js. Given the ever-increasing demand for full-stack JavaScript developers, this course will help you master both front-end and back-end development.
The course will begin with teaching you how to build your own application with plain JavaScript and the fundamentals of web development (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript). You will understand how Node can be used to execute JavaScript code at the back end and the powerful applicability of Node when used with the Express framework and MongoDB. Further, you will learn how to use the front-end framework with Angular for building client applications and user interfaces. Later, you will become familiar with building REST APIs with tools such as Postman and SoapUI.
By the end of this course, you will be able to successfully build secure web applications with the most advanced and updated JavaScript frameworks....