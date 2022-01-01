The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Angular, Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Software Engineering, User Experience, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(10.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
AngularJS is used in structuring the framework in dynamic web applications. AngularJS helps app builders to use directives, expressions, filters, modules, and controllers within HTML's syntax to express your application's components more clearly. In using AngularJS to build mobile apps, the framework allows users to eliminate much of the code you would normally have to write. AngularJS is what HTML might have been designed for, had it been designed for applications. It seeks to find what an application needs by creating new HTML constructs. AngularJS uses directives to teach the browser the new language.
It's valuable to learn AngularJS because it's a widely used technology language for application development in the technology market. Using AngularJS can help web app developers write cleaner and more efficient code, as it uses JavaScript framework to extend HTML into a more expressive and readable format. It allows web app developers to decorate HTML with special markup that synchronizes with JavaScript code. Angular JS is known for its robustness, browser support, and independence from platforms. While at the same time, it is backed by Google, which certainly helps it to maintain the support and evolution of the app framework. Most major browsers support AngularJS.
Typical career opportunities that use AngularJS include all types of web development roles, like app developer, web developer, technology developer, UI or UX developer, JavaScript developer, full-stack developer, and front-end developer. All of these roles use the AngularJS structural framework in developing web applications. When you know AngularJS, you may find work in web development firms, marketing companies, consultancy firms, and software companies. Developers with good AngularJS knowledge are in high demand by all types of companies for their mobile and desktop applications, web pages, and random apps.
When you take online courses for AngularJS on Coursera, you may learn the fundamentals of building web apps faster and with less code by using AngularJS’s front-end applications. With so many more business functions being moved online in the cloud, AngularJS is emerging as a highly preferred development platform. Taking courses on AngularJS can help you learn about how content gets dynamically rendered and displayed in similar ways across different web formats.