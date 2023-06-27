Board Infinity
Build Website with HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS, and React Specialization
Build Website with HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS, and React Specialization

Become a proficient Frontend Web Developer. Mastering skills in HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS, and React, and learning to craft dynamic, responsive web applications through a highly practical, hands-on curriculum.

Taught in English

2,051 already enrolled

4.1

(15 reviews)

What you'll learn

  • Master the essentials of HTML and CSS to create responsive web layouts and design stunning web pages that work seamlessly across various devices.

  • Deep dive into JavaScript's realm, creating dynamic web pages, leveraging DOM manipulations, and harnessing event-driven functionalities.

  • Navigate the world of React and AngularJS, building powerful UIs, mastering component-based architectures, and managing application states.

  • Immerse in practical project-based learning, integrating HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, and AngularJS for dynamic, interactive web development.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Build a Webpage with HTML and CSS

Course 122 hours4.4 (13 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Grasp fundamentals of HTML, mastering the structure and usage of tags, attributes, and elements to define web content and layout.

  • Understand and apply CSS basics, learning to control layout, typography, and color schemes while comprehending the concept of cascading.

  • Delve into Bootstrap's framework, leveraging its pre-built components to create professional, mobile-friendly web designs.

  • Acquire foundational web design principles, emphasizing responsive design and ensuring web pages are visually appealing across devices.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
Category: Web Design
Category: Web Page
Category: HTML5
Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

JavaScript for Web Development

Course 214 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain deep knowledge of JavaScript fundamentals: variables, data types, operators, and functions for effective web application development.

  • Acquire the ability to dynamically modify web pages using DOM manipulation and craft responsive user interfaces through event handling techniques.

  • Achieve expertise in advanced JavaScript practices and harness the power of jQuery to enhance web page interactivity and simplify tasks.

  • Culminate learning with a hands-on project, demonstrating real-world application of JavaScript and jQuery skills to create dynamic web experiences.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Jquery
Category: Document Object Model (DOM)
Category: User Interface Design (UI Design)
Category: JavaScript
Category: API Integration

Libraries and Frameworks for Frontend Development

Course 315 hours

What you'll learn

  • Master the intricacies of React, learning components, state management, and JSX, to craft interactive user interfaces with ease.

  • Delve deep into Angular's architecture, from components and directives to services, optimizing web applications for scalability and robustness.

  • Construct simple web pages with responsive layouts, interactive features, and dynamic content to enrich user experience.

  • Acquire hands-on experience in end-to-end front-end project development, equipping you with a promising career as a front-end developer.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Responsive Layouts
Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: UI Component Design
Category: Web Development
Category: Angularjs

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses71,538 learners

Board Infinity

