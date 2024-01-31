EDUCBA
MEAN Stack Developer: MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS & NodeJS Specialization
MEAN Stack Developer: MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS & NodeJS Specialization

MEAN Stack Mastery: Web Dev Powerhouse. Unleash the Potential of Modern Web Development

Taught in English

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master MongoDB, ExpressJS, AngularJS, and NodeJS for comprehensive full-stack web development.

  • Build a dynamic web application through hands-on projects, applying MEAN stack technologies in practical scenarios.

  • Learn to seamlessly integrate and optimize each MEAN stack component, ensuring a cohesive and efficient development process.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 4 course series

MongoDB: The Complete Guide to NoSQL Database Development

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: executing CRUD operations
Category: Navigating Mongo architecture
Category: Installing MongoDB
Category: INDEXING

ExpressJS Essentials: Building Modern Web APIs

Course 210 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Node.Js
Category: web application development
Category: JavaScript
Category: Representational State Transfer (REST)

Angular Fundamentals: Building Responsive Web Apps with Ease

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Testing
Category: Routing
Category: Angular Architecture
Category: deployment
Category: Forms and Validation

NodeJS Unleashed: Mastering Backend Development

Course 411 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Node.Js
Category: Asynchronous programming
Category: OS module usage
Category: CRUD operations

