JavaScript is the programming language that powers the modern web. In this course, you will learn the basic concepts of web development with JavaScript. You will work with functions, objects, arrays, variables, data types, the HTML DOM, and much more. You will learn how to use JavaScript within the React framework and discover interactive possibilities with modern JavaScript technologies. Finally, you will learn about the practice of testing code and how to write a unit test using Jest.
This course is part of the Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
Meta
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Javascript
This module introduces you to the building blocks of Javascript. You will learn the basic concepts and syntax that you need to start working with it.
The Building Blocks of a Program
Programming Paradigms
Introduce ES6 in relation to JavaScript and react
Testing
practice of testing code and how to write a unit test using Jest.
About the Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
Want to get started in the world of coding and build beautiful websites as a career? This 9-course program, designed by the software engineering experts at Meta, will prepare you for a career as a front-end developer.
