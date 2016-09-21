Do you want to write powerful, maintainable, and testable front end applications faster and with less code? Then consider joining this course to gain skills in one of the most popular Single Page Application (SPA) frameworks today, AngularJS. Developed and backed by Google, AngularJS is a very marketable skill to acquire.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Unit Testing
- JavaScript
- Angularjs
- Web Development
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to AngularJS
In this module, we are going to start by going over how grading works for this course, will introduce some recommended books, as well as give you the information on how to find all of the source code that you will see throughout the course.
Module 2 - Filters, Digest Cycle, Controller Inheritance, and Custom Services
We will start this module by learning how to use Angular filters to manipulate our data into the format we want and learn how to create our own custom filters. We will then dive deep into the digest cycle, which is the process AngularJS uses to magically update our web page with the bound data from our ViewModel or the controller. Understanding this process is crucial in getting comfortable with AngularJS. We'll also see some cases where we'll need to assist that process somewhat and understand why that is. After that, we'll learn one of the most fundamental concepts in the Javascript programming language, which is Prototypal Inheritance. Clear understanding of that topic is a must before we talk about inheritance between AngularJS controllers in our application. We'll finish off the module by learning how to create our own custom Angular services as well as how to configure them. With custom Angular services we'll be able to share data across different controllers or other components in our application. We will also learn a few useful Angular directives that allow us to place looping and conditional logic direction into our HTML. You'll see that by the end of this module, you'll have the skills to create a fairly sophisticated web application that starts to use some of the more advanced software architecture techniques.
Week 3 - Promises, Ajax, and Custom Directives
Welcome to module 3! In this module, we go over a lot of essential features of AngularJS. We will start with learning about the Promise API. While Promises are essential to Angular, this topic reaches far beyond Angular. It's really an essential topic to understanding modern web development with Javascript. We will also learn about making calls to the server through the built in Angular service called the HTTP service. We'll finish off the module by spending a considerable amount of time on THE crown feature of AngularJS: directives. Directives are really at the core of the entire framework. They not only allow us to extend the functionality of existing HTML elements, which is already pretty amazing in an of itself, but they also allow us to create our own element with custom view and custom behavior. Pretty exciting stuff!
Module 4 - Components, Events, Modules, and Routing
In this module, we start by introducing the idea of Component-based architecture. We will then delve into the AngularJS component API. The component API is something that was just recently added into Angular 1 and it's not only supposed to improve your application through the use of Component-based architecture, but also prepare you for an upgrade to Angular version 2, which uses components almost exclusively. We will then learn about the AngularJS event system and how to split up our application into smaller modules that can then be glued together to produce our final application. We'll finish off the module by diving fairly deep into Routing between views in your application and, specifically, into the use of the ui-router module, which is one of the most popular open source routing solutions within the AngularJS ecosystem. In fact, it's so popular that even the main Google documentation for routing in Angular links to ui-router. Routing is a very important topic. Without it, your Single Page Application is stuck displaying just 1 view, without an elegant way to display other views.
Reviews
- 5 stars90.72%
- 4 stars7.47%
- 3 stars0.87%
- 2 stars0.32%
- 1 star0.60%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SINGLE PAGE WEB APPLICATIONS WITH ANGULARJS
I found both the teaching style and standard to be excellent and the exercises were good for learning. One small negative for me was that it is too easy to get full marks on the assignments.
Another excellent course from Yaakov Chaikin, an incredibly thorough teacher who explains everything in the clearest of ways, I would recommend anything he teaches. He makes AngularJS easy!
It gives you a very strong foundation. His explanation, and teaching methods are superb, I would be really happy if he was my teacher at university.\n\nYaakov for president!
Excellent course. Much more than just learning programming Angular apps. This course also offers insights into general programming concepts and design strategies of web apps.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
