About this Course

36,714 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 47 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Unit Testing
  • JavaScript
  • Angularjs
  • Web Development
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Introduction to AngularJS

9 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 152 min), 7 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Module 2 - Filters, Digest Cycle, Controller Inheritance, and Custom Services

11 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 195 min), 3 readings, 13 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Week 3 - Promises, Ajax, and Custom Directives

9 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 156 min), 3 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Module 4 - Components, Events, Modules, and Routing

9 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 164 min), 3 readings, 10 quizzes

