Profile

Yaakov Chaikin

Adjunct Professor, Graduate Computer Science

Bio

Each of Yaakov's Coursera courses have made it to be a #1 TOP RATED COURSE on Coursera.org. The HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers course has been a #1 Top Rated Course for 3 straight weeks and Single Page Web Applications with AngularJS has been a #1 Top Rated Course for 3 consecutive months (and is still #1 or #2 as of 1-26-2017). Yaakov is also a Principal Enterprise Architect and software developer with a Columbia, Maryland consulting firm. His expertise includes involvement in all phases of the software development lifecycle, from requirements and architecture to implementation using some of the latest technologies. His daily responsibilities include project leadership, architecture design as well as coding Web-based applications. Yaakov is an experienced instructor. He has been bringing his real-world experience as a part-time faculty at Johns Hopkins University for over 10 years, teaching Java Enterprise Edition Web Development as well as Rich Internet Applications with Ajax. He has also been hired to give presentations and teach short courses for commercial clients. Yaakov also writes web development tutorials articles on his site ClearlyDecoded.com

Courses

Single Page Web Applications with AngularJS

HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers

