Do you realize that the only functionality of a web application that the user directly interacts with is through the web page? Implement it poorly and, to the user, the server-side becomes irrelevant! Today’s user expects a lot out of the web page: it has to load fast, expose the desired service, and be comfortable to view on all devices: from a desktop computers to tablets and mobile phones.
HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web DevelopersJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Html
- JavaScript
- Css Frameworks
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to HTML5
In this module we will learn the basics of HTML5. We'll start with instructional videos on how to set up your development environment, go over HTML5 basics like valid document structure, which elements can be included inside other elements and which can not, discuss the meaning and usefulness of HTML5 semantic tags, and go over essential HTML5 tags.
Introduction to CSS3
A lot of people "tinker" with CSS. In this module, we'll take you from the very basics of CSS3 to some fairly advanced concepts like floating and CSS rule conflict resolution. We'll go over the 'box model', background property, etc. We'll finish off the module with learning about Responsive Design using our own CSS code as well as start introducing Twitter Bootstrap with its essential Grid System.
Coding the Static Restaurant Site
Ready for some REAL fun? This module is it! We'll go over some basics of interacting with a client when managing a web site project and then go visit a real client at their place of business (a Chinese restaurant), help the owner figure out what she wants in a site, and get acquainted with the restaurant in general. We'll spend the rest of the module building a real web site for this business from scratch and you'll get to sit next to me and watch as the site comes together.
Introduction to Javascript
What fun would a web site be if there was no functionality to it? In this module, we are going to concentrate on learning the fundamentals of the Javascript language. A lot of even seasoned developers “tinker” with Javascript without really understanding how the language works. That leads to viewing the language as more of a nuisance instead of a powerful tool. That is why we are going to concentrate not only on the “how” but also on the “why”, so you are empowered by the Javascript language features, not confused by them. We’ll cover just about everything - from common language constructs and Javascript types to objects, functions, arrays, closures, and scope isolation.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.69%
- 4 stars13.72%
- 3 stars2.04%
- 2 stars0.93%
- 1 star1.60%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HTML, CSS, AND JAVASCRIPT FOR WEB DEVELOPERS
This was a really great course, i learned so much, and it was really interesting and very well explained.And the field trip was good .Thank you Coursera and Yaakov Chaikin for this wonderful course !
Many thanks to the creators of this course! It was a very solid refresher for me, even though I have spent in web development a few years by now. I thoroughly enjoyed every lesson. Thank you, Yaakov!
The Course was Great. It teaches a lot about the Basics of Web-Page Development. The instructor was awesome and ensures that the viewers gets whatever he says. In conclusion, One heck of a course.
Actually the best online course i hv ever learnt,especially the professor yaakov is quiet outstanding.And a field trip in a online course sounds rare and good!!Thank You Coursera and yakkov for this!!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.