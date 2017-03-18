SM
Jun 10, 2020
Actually the best online course i hv ever learnt,especially the professor yaakov is quiet outstanding.And a field trip in a online course sounds rare and good!!Thank You Coursera and yakkov for this!!
MA
Mar 20, 2022
This course was short but very informative and very helpful for an aspiring leader like myself. It also helped me understand how to view or understand when I receive feedback. I highly recommend it!!
By Christina R•
Mar 18, 2017
If you don't want to actually learn what anything means and just get walked through steps on how to do things then take this course. But if you're a beginner to HTML, CSS, and Java Script, this isn't for you. He doesn't actually TEACH you anything, he just takes you through the process. They haven't updated the course content to actually match what is on GitHub's page, so from the start you have to go into the FAQs to figure out where to go from there. It's really frustrating because he will just skip steps, and because he doesn't explain WHY he's doing something, if you miss a step, you get completely lost. I've taken a few coursera courses, and this was the most frustrating course I have taken.
By L4•
May 13, 2019
In short:
Good: Instructor explains well, course is well structured, contents can be followed easily
Bad: outdated content, mainly Bootstrap 3
Detailed:
Week 1: Introduction to HTML. I'm not exactly new to HTML, so I kind of skipped the first week videos and did only the quizzes, which were not difficult.
Week 2: Introduction to CSS. I had no experience with CSS, so found the contents really helpful. The assignment at the end, while not difficult at all, helps to practice the contents of the week.
Week 3: I like the idea of creating a website from scratch as you can see the thought processes that goes into designing a website and can also pick up few tips and tricks on the way. That would be my main takeaway from week 3. Bootstrap is also introduced. However, the contents in this regard are outdated since the instructor uses Bootstrap 3 but as of 2019, there is Bootstrap 4. I did the assignment using Bootstrap 4 and there are definitely differences between the two versions. Nevertheless, it is not that bad, since it is possible to find the required information from the Bootstrap documents, w3schools, stackoverflow etc.
Week 4 and 5: Introduction to JavaScript. The instructor goes through the fundamentals of JavaScript and the explanations are illustrative and good. The assignments at the end of the weeks are, on the other hand, very basic and way too easy.
By Jingxuan W•
May 27, 2019
The content is EXTREMELY outdated. Lots of the implementations only fit the web development environment from FOUR years ago. The course materials were built in 2016. I had to double check at least 70% of the instructions from all kinds of resources because what was taught in the video does not work anymore. It could have been such a great course, if the instructor spends some time fixing those bugs. Now this thing is full of bug
By Sergiu C•
Jan 13, 2019
Old information, course need to be updated.
By James K•
Jan 31, 2019
Unclear and outdated guide to installing the programs required for the course. Very disappointed.
By Sophie L W•
Mar 15, 2016
This was a really great course, i learned so much, and it was really interesting and very well explained. I will be taking any more courses done by Yaakov! Really excellent course, thank you so much.
By NDIAYE C•
Mar 16, 2018
Excellent course, specially if you are a professional but in different technologies/ languages, from the back-end world, etc... You will progress very fast as it goes right to the essential notions.
By Yuri V•
May 31, 2020
Many thanks to the creators of this course! It was a very solid refresher for me, even though I have spent in web development a few years by now. I thoroughly enjoyed every lesson. Thank you, Yaakov!
By heartsmagic•
Oct 15, 2016
Excellent course, period.
This is the first course I've taken from Coursera. Before the course I knew something about HTML, CSS and Javascript but not too much. First week is a piece of cake. Second week was also easy but I did not have a strong logic about the "box model" before, after the second week I had it.
With third week things went in a strange way, but in a positive one. We started to code a "real" website (yeah you'll understand if you enroll) from scratch. This was invaluable for me. Reading documents is something, but watching lectures, interact with the real code, try and see way, using Git and Github, getting great tips, I mean doing real stuff is invaluable.
Fourth week is also not so hard for me since I have some basic Javascript history. And Javascript section is not so detailed and difficult, but just for one week it was beyond OK, it was great. Even in basic info you'll learn something.
Fifth week is a total stranger for me since I don't know anything about Ajax or dynamic loading pages style. Ok, I know what was Ajax but just the name :) So, after the week I've learned those. At least the concept itself and how to implement it in a simple web site. But I must confess, I watched the videos twice and examine the codes again and again to fully understand what we are doing and how we are doing. Because a week is not enough for this and things go faster. But hey, lectures are recorded and you can watch them again right :) And you have all the codes!
Beauty of this course is all the weeks and assignments are related and integrated. So you learn something, finish the assignment. Next week, you learn new things, get new assignments but continue the last week's job. Yeah, you remember the real web site part?
And of course last but not least Mr. Yaakov Chaikin is a great instructor and person! He has an excellent way of teaching.
So, if you are a total newbie or someone who is beginning of his journey like me do not hesitate to enroll this course. But please pay attention, if you are so new about those topics, about the week four and five you will struggle a little bit.
By Santhosh K M•
Jun 11, 2020
By jonathan h•
Jun 1, 2019
Very interesting and well presented. It's difficult to address all the different experience levels so some points were (to me) a bit laboured, but overall a useful, informative and enjoyable course.
By Robert C•
Feb 10, 2021
Very outdated. Using Bootstrap 3 from 2013 when Bootstrap 5 is the current release. Doesn't really explain the why behind anything, just goes through the steps.
By Mary B•
Nov 7, 2018
This is a really challenging course if you've never worked with Git or Javascript. It's well presented and the projects are very relevant, but I would not recommend starting web development here, even if you've had other languages. I tore my hair out and am now starting at the beginning. I highly, highly recommend this course and the instructor if you've had an intro anytime in the past.
By Patrick S•
Nov 23, 2018
I really like his teaching style and complete explanations of topics BUT..... This course is based on an older version of twitter bootstrap and the newer version (4) is not compatible so I had to constantly look up how to change the code. In the middle of week 3, I wasn't even sure what parts of the code were the problem so I decided this was not worth it. I'm going to find some other course that either doesn't use bootstrap or uses the updated bootstrap. I think this course would be much much better if it did not rely on Bootstrap. It's a great program but it involves a lot of complexity that doesn't seem to be necessary at a beginners level.
By Yarosav S•
Mar 1, 2019
Firstly, this course is not for beginners. If you don't know basics of HTML, CSS and especially JS (author also noticed it) you must learn it by yourself before entering this course or choose another one. If you're super beginner it will be much confusing! Secondly, there are a lot of old information ( starting from github set up and finishing with old stuff in lectures). For example, you will study old version of Bootstrap wich CSS classes was to much updated in latest version so it's too foolishly.
However, this course gives a lot of useful information to supplement your knowledge. There were a lot of neccesary things that i learned, and i suggest you to take this course if you know some basics of HTML, CSS and JS.
Good luck!
By Jackson K•
Dec 6, 2018
Great course! The concepts were very well explained and demonstrated with code. Building a real website using what was taught makes the entire process more concrete, and it shows the students that they can work on their own projects. Thanks to all who made this course available, and congratulations to the instructor on a job well done.
By kowshik k•
Nov 22, 2018
I've been doing some online courses recently. This is the best course I have done.
By Aditi T•
Jul 18, 2021
This was a really great course, i learned so much, and it was really interesting and very well explained.And the field trip was good .Thank you Coursera and Yaakov Chaikin for this wonderful course !
By Oscar J C•
Dec 14, 2018
Excellent course, I appreciate too much what you do as platform letting us counting with excellent tutors like Yaakov who teaches every single thing that's possible in a funny and very comprehensive way.
Please keep it up!
By BANTY K M•
Apr 22, 2019
Awesome course 😊
By Alexander Z Q•
Feb 20, 2017
I learned very much in this course. I enjoyed each moment studied the content. The teaching methodology is wonderful and teacher is so nice. In general, this course is excellent and I recommend it.
By Purbani s•
Aug 7, 2019
The explanation of the topic good !.The task given in the course was little difficult but was fun to do. I liked the way the istructor taught each and every concept very deeply.
By Shahzaib B•
Nov 30, 2018
Very beneficial for every type of learner. I enhanced my skills trough this course.
By Phinthip S•
Dec 4, 2018
It's cover all details you needed!
By Hung N•
Jul 25, 2019
Excellent!