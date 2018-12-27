SS
Jan 29, 2017
Very expressively explained. I like the way that you explain it by showing us what you are doing as well. In that way, it is easy for me to grasp the contents of the lecture. Thank you for the course.
Mar 27, 2017
First of all I want to thank the author of this course in investing his time sharing knowledges about this JS framework. The course helped me to better understand the mechanism of Angular framework.
Dec 26, 2018
Teaches Angular 1.Much outdated..But nice effort has been put for teaching concepts.
Jul 8, 2020
Great course, it teaches in a very clear way from the basics to an intermediate level how to manage and use angularJS; plus, the teacher uses components, that can be used in angularJS and are the basics for learning angular 2+. But also, he explains clearly modules, controllers, directives, factories, and the thin but important difference between those last two.
Filters, providers and also ui-router are teached as well.
A small suggestion: don't understimate the course, because it can be easy in week 1 and 2, but becomes full of things to remember and to test in week 3 and especially in week 4: video lessons are just 10 minutes each but in those weeks are full of concepts to get aquainted with.
My suggestion is, on week 4, to follow videos with pencil and paper, to create small schemes on how passing parameters works between a controller, a service, the html (which is NOT simple a view, but actively works passing parameters) and a component.
If you did well in those weeks, week 5 will be much easier than the other weeks.
A great course to manage angularJS!
Feb 12, 2021
This is a fantastic course. You may be thinking that you don't want to waste your time learning AngularJS because it's near end-of-life, but that's not the point. I've programmed for years in mobile and server side, but I've never done much web development. The most valuable thing you get from this course is concepts: deep, fully explained concepts of web development. Once you go through this course, picking up any other web development technology will be fairly straightforward. I've also taken the professor's HTML, CSS, and Javascript course, and I'd recommend it for the same reason.
May 22, 2020
very efficient and interesting course for the beginners who want to learn single page web applications using Angularjs. Mostly ,I thank Yaakov Chaikin, sir for teaching deeply about basics and providing important resources to learn and I am very much impressed with the real client meeting,asking requirements and developing website for client's restaurant.Thank u sir!!.
Mar 28, 2017
Jan 12, 2017
Once again, Prof Chaikin has hit the ball out of the park in terms of design (very hands-on!) of lessons and delivery of content. The painstaking attention to detail, intuition about particular pitfalls for new learners (and more proficient ones too, in fact) and of course, the self-deprecating humor all contribute to making this actually pretty advanced course a whole lotta fun!
And yes, like any really good teacher, Yakov feels the need to delve into theoretic niceties that most wouldn't. My background is that of an enthusiast programmer. Now I feel I have a good idea of what software engineering is about.
Jun 9, 2020
I loved this course start-to-finish. I have always struggled with Angular and had a love-hate relationship to it because every time I took a course in it, it seemed so illogical/magical. It felt I had to specify a bunch of code for no apparent reason and voilá! The site works like so and so.
But thanks to Yaakov, I can understand why things do what they do, and I can let it be a black box and focus on the expected functionality. Thank you for this course!
Jun 8, 2020
it was a brilliant course and teacher, I advise every one who excited to learn single page application with all concepts to start in this course, it will learn all thing about Angular js (Angular v.1) and a lot of important concepts (testing and some design patterns) .
thanks Coursera, John Hopkins University and special thanks to Mr. Yaakov
Sep 18, 2016
This is an excellent course. The lectures are clear and very well-prepared. The course material is excellent and Yaakov is an excellent presenter: very informative and engaging. Highly recommended.
Sep 1, 2019
Excellent course for beginners and even for intermediates!
Sep 2, 2020
It's great, but is a little bit old version of Angular
Nov 5, 2021
Outdated piece of shit
Sep 18, 2016
My special "thank you" for going deep inside the subject with your "how?" and "why?", instead of just instructing us "do this and that". It's a real pleasure to participate in your class, thank you!
Aug 2, 2019
A really detailed and fast tracked course which gives you an understanding of the workings of AngularJS and how to develop applications with it. Recommend this to every Angular beginner like me.
Jun 23, 2020
Excellent course. Much more than just learning programming Angular apps. This course also offers insights into general programming concepts and design strategies of web apps.
Jun 14, 2021
The course is outdated but the fundamental building blocks twill make it easier when going on to the current version of Angular.
Dec 26, 2018
I wish to have Angular 6/7 course from the same instructor.
Jun 19, 2020
great course but need some updation
Nov 18, 2020
This is very old angularJS (Version 2 )
Jul 14, 2020
Too old
Jan 9, 2017
This course is an amazing starting point for newcomers to the world of Javascript frameworks, in particular - Angularjs. Although primary focus is on Angular, Yaakov does great job explaining motivation behind chosen solutions. The course is exceptionally well structured which helps you understand material quickly and with ease. Yaakov Chaikin is a great teacher who spent great deal of time making this course fun and enjoyable to watch, giving all the necessary details in a very easy to remember form. Programming assignments really well thought and helps you to grasp major concepts of the framework not only from theoretical perspective, but with important "hands-on" experience. Finally, the author of the course goes deeper into software engineer career and recommends books like "Soft Skills" which in my opinion can give you a lot of realistic insights on the industry. Would love to continue watching courses made by Yaakov Chaikin and if you didn't join this course yet you should definitely give it a try! :-)
Feb 8, 2017
This is the first time I have finished an online course, and after this I feel I am able to do more. Yaakov's presentation makes it possible for me to finish it (while taking care of a baby!). The teaching material is well organised, step by step. For each topic, the theory is clearly presented first( but just enough to start an example) and then explained by coding examples. A brief summary of the theory will be made at the end so you get a chance to re-think about it. And since this course is about a framework, he doesn't just show you how to use it, but also explains how some functionalities are achieved by the framework. He even tries to explain why uses this framework, or any framework at all in the beginning, which may seem obvious but actually not, at least according to my experiences. Also, a most fun and brilliant part of this course is that he uses various kinds of "he loves cookies" examples throughout this course. They are REALLY fun and catching!
Jan 6, 2017
Having taken a lot of computer science courses by coursera, I can confirm this course is in the top two most valuable investments of my time/money along with Martin Odersky's scala course.
I am an experienced java back-end developer, but have never worked in the front-end. And yet I found the material in this course very easy to follow. This is up to the teacher's talent to present the basic concepts with exceptional clarity, in the correct order and depth. Now, I am waiting for Yaakov to give a course about Angular 2!
If you are a back-end developer and want to do your first step to front-end development this course is a must!
Sep 12, 2016
The videos are clear, easy to follow and with plenty of examples, great information and content. Lots of material and sources to read, actually in my case not enough time to read it. The teacher YaaKov is a great instructor, his assignments are written in great detail and very clear steps, so is easy to comprehend and execute. The teacher as well as the teaching staff always answer promptly and in depth your questions or comments in the forum. This is my second course with Yaakov Chaikin and I am very happy with this particular course and the great instructor and the extra resources he offers to learn .
Oct 24, 2016
Extremely great course for anyone who wants to learn the foundations of AngularJS. This was one of the most challenging courses I have taken on Coursera but I felt like I got a lot of knowledge out for the time I put into the course. My personal suggestions would be to split Week 2 into two separate weeks (the material there was a huge step up compared to Week 1 and there was a lot of it) and possibly include more examples for Week 3 (especially for directives since I thought that was the most difficult part of the course). Overall, I highly enjoyed taking this course from such a wonderful professor.