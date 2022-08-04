Ethical Hacking Essentials is an introductory cybersecurity course that covers ethical hacking and penetration testing fundamentals and prepares learners for a career in cybersecurity. This course will introduce learners to computer and network security concepts such as threats and vulnerabilities, password cracking, web application attacks, IoT and OT attacks, cloud computing, pentesting fundamentals, and more.
This course is part of the Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization
What you will learn
Fundamentals of information security and ethical hacking
Information security threats and vulnerabilities, types of malwares, and vulnerability assessments
Network-level attacks including sniffing, denial-of-service, and session hijacking, and their countermeasures
Application-level attacks including webserver exploitation, OWASP top10 attacks, and SQL injection and their countermeasures
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Module 01: Information Security Fundamentals
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min)
2 hours to complete
Module 02: Ethical Hacking Fundamentals
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min)
4 hours to complete
Module 03: Information Security Threats and Vulnerability Assessment
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 152 min)
2 hours to complete
Module 04: Password Cracking Techniques and Countermeasures
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min)
2 hours to complete
Module 05: Social Engineering Techniques and Countermeasures
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 71 min)
3 hours to complete
Module 06: Network Level Attacks and Countermeasures
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min)
3 hours to complete
Module 07: Web Application Attacks and Countermeasures
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 105 min)
2 hours to complete
Module 08: Wireless Attacks and Countermeasures
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min)
About the Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization
