About this Course

3,340 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Fundamentals of information security and ethical hacking

  • Information security threats and vulnerabilities, types of malwares, and vulnerability assessments

  • Network-level attacks including sniffing, denial-of-service, and session hijacking, and their countermeasures

  • Application-level attacks including webserver exploitation, OWASP top10 attacks, and SQL injection and their countermeasures

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

EC-Council

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Module 01: Information Security Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 02: Ethical Hacking Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Module 03: Information Security Threats and Vulnerability Assessment

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 152 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 04: Password Cracking Techniques and Countermeasures

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Module 05: Social Engineering Techniques and Countermeasures

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 71 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 06: Network Level Attacks and Countermeasures

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Module 07: Web Application Attacks and Countermeasures

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 105 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 08: Wireless Attacks and Countermeasures

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min)

About the Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization

Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder