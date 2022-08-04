Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ethical Hacking Essentials (EHE) by EC-Council
About the Course
Ethical Hacking Essentials is an introductory cybersecurity course that covers ethical hacking and penetration testing fundamentals and prepares learners for a career in cybersecurity. This course will introduce learners to computer and network security concepts such as threats and vulnerabilities, password cracking, web application attacks, IoT and OT attacks, cloud computing, pentesting fundamentals, and more.
This course provides hands-on practical experience to learners thus giving them the skills necessary for a future in cybersecurity.
EHE-certified learners have an assured means of formal recognition to add to their resumes and show off their expertise and skills to prospective employers. This improves their prospects for employment advancement, higher salaries, and greater job satisfaction....